Tobias: Confirm Judge Robert Ballou to the Western District of Virginia

Now that the United States Senate is continuing its lame duck session, the upper chamber should promptly confirm U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Ballou to the Western District of Virginia. Judge Ballou, whom President Joe Biden nominated July 13, is highly experienced.

The jurist has served as a magistrate judge since 2011, when the district’s Article III judges appointed him to help the court resolve its substantial docket, and he practiced civil litigation for over two decades before that. The opening that he would fill has also remained empty for 15 months. Thus, the Senate must rapidly confirm Ballou.

The vacancy arose on Aug. 30, 2021, when District Judge James Jones assumed senior status after a quarter century of dedicated service on the court which has earned a reputation for speedily, inexpensively, and fairly deciding cases. Judge Jones had dutifully granted President Biden much notice six months earlier that he would take senior status. Virginia’s Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine promptly implemented a process to recommend able, centrist candidates for Biden’s review. The senators requested that a group of experienced lawyers whom they had convened swiftly canvass, interview, and rate applicants, while the panel suggested a few very qualified people last year. Warner and Kaine concomitantly recommended Judge Ballou and Juval Scott, who has served as the Western District federal public defender for several years, to Biden on Aug. 9, 2021.

Judge Ballou is extremely smart, industrious, ethical and independent, and the nominee has balanced judicial temperament. He captured a well qualified rating, which is the best, from the American Bar Association Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary. Ballou displayed those attributes when he appeared in a Nov. 15 Judiciary Committee hearing, and the panel members seemed pleased with his responses. On Dec. 8, the committee will evaluate and discuss Ballou’s candidacy, and members ought to strongly report Ballou because he is an exceptionally qualified, mainstream nominee.

Other ideas demonstrate why the Senate must expeditiously confirm Judge Ballou. First, Judge Jones’ seat has remained open for 15 months. Second, in early August 2021, Warner and Kaine proposed Judge Ballou to the White House. Making candidates wait lengthy periods for nomination and confirmation may require them to leave careers and lives on hold. Third, the vacancy has meant that Judge Jones maintains a sizeable docket, although numerous senior status jurists address many fewer suits. Judge Jones has kept treating a large, important caseload, so that the court continues to rapidly, economically, and equitably resolve a substantial, important docket. Moreover, parties, lawyers and citizens are indebted to the experienced jurist for his dedicated service. However, the delay and politicization that GOP and Democratic senators have apparently imposed on the selection process and which may have left Jones’ post empty are unfair to the public servant who earned senior status more than one year ago.

With the Senate’s continuation of its lame duck session, Judiciary Committee members should rapidly meet to discuss Judge Ballou’s qualifications and overwhelmingly support his nomination. The chamber in turn must quickly schedule a floor debate and confirm Ballou to the Western District vacancy that has long remained open. His outstanding record means that Ballou deserves expeditious confirmation, and the nominee’s substantial abilities will permit the district to keep speedily, inexpensively, and fairly resolving a large caseload.