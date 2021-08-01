Torian and Howell: Closing the digital divide in Virginia

This is just one example of the many projects that leaders are implementing, and they are not stopping until they achieve universal access for all. We are proud to help them reach their goals even sooner than expected with the $700 million in ARPA funds.

To help ensure the quality of the connection is good enough to future-proof infrastructure enhancements and buildouts and meet the needs of every Virginia family, we are excited that the ARPA guidance calls for projects to reliably deliver minimum download speeds of 100 mbps, well above the current Federal Communication Commission’s standards.

We also support the White House’s guidance that ARPA funds be used to increase competition and price transparency “by lifting barriers that prevent municipally owned or affiliated providers and rural electric co-ops from competing on an even playing field with private providers.”

Our ultimate goal is to close the digital divide in our Commonwealth. To do this, we need to enable localities, cooperatives, broadband networks, and municipal authorities to work not just for financial returns, but for the greater good — and internet connectivity — of the communities and citizens they serve.

Del. Luke Torian represents the 52nd district in Prince William County in the Virginia House of Delegates and is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. Sen. Janet Howell represents the 32nd district in Fairfax and Arlington Counties in the Senate of Virginia and is chairwoman of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee.