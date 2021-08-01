Torian and Howell: Closing the digital divide in Virginia

Earlier this month, Gov. Northam announced plans to invest $700 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to achieve universal broadband access in Virginia by 2024. This welcome news promises great things for Southwest Virginia and our entire commonwealth.
The pandemic put into sharp focus just how critical reliable, high-speed internet access is to everything — from kindergarten classes and doctors’ visits to local retail and commerce.
Doing business, educating our children, even accessing basic health care all now requires a reliable internet connection. It is no longer a luxury. It is a necessity.
Over the last three years, Virginia has seen the number of homes without access to a reliable broadband connection reduced from more than 600,000 to an estimated 233,500 today.
When the internet is just as necessary as other utilities like electricity or running water, we have a responsibility to see that all Virginians are connected. The plan to invest $700 million for this cause positions our commonwealth to achieve universal broadband access within the next three years.
The Virginia General Assembly will convene a special session on Monday to allocate these funds. We look forward to helping ensure they are used to close the digital divide in a future-focused way, keeping all our citizens connected whether they live in the urban centers or the rural regions of Virginia.
We will be working to help ensure that local governments, municipal broadband authorities, cooperatives, and internet service providers have autonomy to follow the unique needs of their local communities and determine how they will use the funds to best serve their citizens.
Virginia ranks in the top half of U.S. states in connectivity, but significant work remains to be done. Our recent progress is a testament to what can be accomplished when funds are made available to allow private and public entities to work together to build out broadband infrastructure.
In Northampton and Accomack counties, for example, the Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority and local service providers collaborated to expand internet access across the region through an open- access broadband network.
As a result of the effort, internet connectivity has expanded into the farthest- reaching parts of the Eastern Shore. In fact, once the partners complete the latest phase of the project, every address within each town of the counties will have access.
Localities all across Virginia are working diligently to connect their citizens.
Last year in Botetourt County where an estimated 20% of homes lack access to high-speed broadband internet access, leaders leveraged approximately $3 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to connect nearly 2,000 homes in partnership with local providers and the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority.
This is just one example of the many projects that leaders are implementing, and they are not stopping until they achieve universal access for all. We are proud to help them reach their goals even sooner than expected with the $700 million in ARPA funds.
To help ensure the quality of the connection is good enough to future-proof infrastructure enhancements and buildouts and meet the needs of every Virginia family, we are excited that the ARPA guidance calls for projects to reliably deliver minimum download speeds of 100 mbps, well above the current Federal Communication Commission’s standards.
We also support the White House’s guidance that ARPA funds be used to increase competition and price transparency “by lifting barriers that prevent municipally owned or affiliated providers and rural electric co-ops from competing on an even playing field with private providers.”
Our ultimate goal is to close the digital divide in our Commonwealth. To do this, we need to enable localities, cooperatives, broadband networks, and municipal authorities to work not just for financial returns, but for the greater good — and internet connectivity — of the communities and citizens they serve.
Del. Luke Torian represents the 52nd district in Prince William County in the Virginia House of Delegates and is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
Sen. Janet Howell represents the 32nd district in Fairfax and Arlington Counties in the Senate of Virginia and is chairwoman of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee.