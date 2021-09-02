Towhey: Energy experts warn Biden, you can't go green without mining

Biden was spared from having to weigh in on an International Trade Commission dispute between SK Innovation and rival LG, which recently won an intellectual property dispute that could have shut down the Georgia plant. The two companies recently reached a $1.8 billion deal to keep the plant operating, saving about 2,600 jobs.

While that deal expands domestic electric vehicle battery manufacturing, the raw materials to make those batteries must still be exported due to rigorous environmental regulations that have made mining in the U.S. challenging. The Biden administration has not given any sign it plans to review its regulatory regime.

“Pro-mining isn’t anti-environment,” said Laural Sayer, president and CEO of Perpetua Resources, an Idaho company trying to restore an abandoned mine that could produce up to 148 million pounds of antimony, which is needed for infrared technology and munitions. “Mining in America provides us control over our future. Domestic production gives us direct access to the materials we need, brings with it American jobs and American infrastructure, and puts the social and environmental conditions of mining in our hands.”