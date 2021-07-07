Towhey: Union Push for Increased Staffing At Odds With Green Goals of Expanded Rail

It sounds like the setup to a bad joke: How many people does it take to crew a freight train?

But with the federal government wading into the debate, no one thinks it’s funny.

In 2019, the Federal Railroad Administration under former President Donald Trump issued a rule revoking a 2016 proposed regulation and enabling railroads and labor unions to determine staffing through collective bargaining. California, Nevada, and Washington states sued, claiming the rule would undermine rail safety. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in February upheld a lower court’s order requiring two people in the cab, opining that the Trump rule was arbitrary.

At the end of the month, the U.S. House Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials is scheduled to look at this issue. But rail observers say the focus is misplaced.

“A law or regulation that permanently requires a minimum crew size of two — especially where there is no evidence that one-person crews are less safe — can only stand in the way of further reductions in accidents caused by human error,” said Patrick McLaughlin, senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.