Town: Governor Youngkin’s working to cut off a lifeline for Virginia communities

In mid-July, torrential rainfall inundated the Southwest Virginia counties of Buchanan and Tazewell. The 4 to 6 inches of rain that fell in just a short window in this mountainous corner of Virginia turned small creeks and streams into swift moving rivers.

The floodwaters and mudslides that would follow would damage or destroy more than 100 homes, displacing families and turning life upside down for the Virginians who call this part of rural Virginia home.

It is a miracle that no loss of life occurred, and that the 44 individuals who were initially missing in this natural disaster were all rescued and reunited with their loved ones.

The extreme weather conditions that caused this flood event have become all too common because of climate change. What used to be rare events, are now happening with increasing frequency and intensity.

And sadly, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is turning his back on our state’s commitments to address this crisis and protect communities from the impacts of climate change.

Most recently, the seven-member State Air Pollution Control Board with a majority of handpicked, Youngkin nominees, voted last week to proceed with repealing Virginia’s membership in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a a highly successful program that’s helping cut pollution and drive our clean energy transition in Virginia, while lowering energy costs for Virginians in need, and helping localities adapt to and mitigate flooding and sea level rise in their communities.

In a little less than two years, this program has generated $450 million of revenue split between these two purposes. Locally, approximately $720,000 of funding from this program has gone to Tazewell and Buchanan counties to help them develop plans to keep their communities safe from future flooding. Another $1.3 million has gone to this region to advance energy efficiency projects for low-income households — efforts that help them cut energy costs and save money.

Youngkin initiated this misguided and potentially illegal repeal process with no plan to replace the funding coming into our state for flood prevention and energy savings, meaning that if Youngkin is successful in this repeal effort, cash-strapped localities will more than likely have to go it alone to fund costly flooding protections and low-income Virginians will be without a vital tool to help them cut energy costs.

Never mind that a governor can’t single-handedly overturn Virginia law, all of this begs the question: why is Youngkin so focused on leaving communities behind?

The administration claims its basis for this repeal effort is $2 a month, the typical cost to an electric ratepayer in Virginia for our participation in this program, which isn’t even being charged to ratepayers in Dominion territory anymore. Yet, Youngkin’s been silent as our state’s two biggest electric utilities are charging customers as much as 10 times the cost of our participation in RGGI to cover increasing fossil fuel costs.

Maybe Youngkin has been campaigning out of the state too much recently to actually notice. Or maybe he is just pushing a corporate agenda, and never cared about Virginians’ electric bills in the first place.

The truth is renewable energy is our best bet to offset fossil fuel volatility and our membership in RGGI is helping drive this transition. Virginia’s own utilities are quick to point out that our state’s plans to deploy more clean wind and solar will help drive down costs in the long run. There is no fuel cost for sunshine or wind — and if we run out of either, we’ve got bigger problems than electric bills.

Yet Governor Youngkin has chosen to make the cost of climate action a straw man because he simply doesn’t have a plan to address climate change, he doesn’t have a plan to protect Virginians from flooding, and he doesn’t have a plan that will actually lower electric bills for Virginians.

Instead, he’s working to undermine policies that accomplish all three of these important goals, letting polluters off the hook, turning his back on our climate action commitments, and taking resources away from localities and low-income Virginians that need them the most.

Protecting communities and preventing loss from the next extreme weather event takes dedicated, long-term funding and resources and the full commitment of the governor’s office, and Youngkin has yet to even recognize there’s a problem.

Playing political games when it comes to energy policy and backing away from the challenge of climate change isn’t leadership.

In 2020, the General Assembly showed its leadership when they voted to join RGGI, address climate change, and bring needed resources to our state. Now it’s Youngkin’s turn to do the same.