Townsend: Southwest Virginia's northern neighbor also wants to go nuclear

There’s a new kid on the energy-production block — small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) and microreactors — and West Virginia just got permission to make friends.

This spring, West Virginia passed Senate Bill 4, which repealed two antiquated sections of state code and now allows nuclear energy production in the state. West Virginia needs to take advantage of its new freedom to produce nuclear energy, and specifically, adopt SMRs and microreactor technologies. Unlike the enormous nuclear plants of the 1950s and 60s, SMRs and microreactors are small enough to be factory-built and shipped to locations. Being ahead of the curve on these new technologies would prime West Virginia to become a leader in energy production once again. All the state needs to do now is to streamline the SMR permitting process.

Nuclear is a low-carbon power source that may be able to replace — or at least offset — expensive energy, particularly in remote areas of the country. While a large nuclear plant may not be the right fit for smaller utilities or rural communities, SMRs and microreactors can fill in that gap. Because of their smaller size and flexible design, SMRs are easier and more affordable to build than large nuclear plants. In fact, their design allows SMRs and microreactors to be hooked up to the existing power grid or remain off-grid, opening up the opportunity for nuclear power in rural areas.

West Virginia’s history with coal mining makes it a particularly good fit for nuclear energy production. Retired and aging coal power plants lie dormant, scattered across the state, with much of the necessary infrastructure — such as transmission lines — already in place. Power companies are already converting old coal mines into solar farms, and plans could easily be expanded to include nuclear production.

Politically, the time is right for West Virginia to adopt nuclear energy. A variety of state leaders currently support nuclear energy projects, including U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. Because the success of new energy projects will ultimately require permitting approval, community approval, and further regulatory reforms, it will be necessary for project managers to gain the support of federal and state policymakers as well as business leaders.

After several decades of economic frustration as coal production has declined, West Virginia now has an opportunity to be a strong competitor in the energy market again. Other energy-rich states such as Wyoming and Alaska have also recently opened their doors for nuclear projects. Wyoming has already started production near a retired coal plant, a project which is expected to be finished by 2028. This project is possible, in part, due to funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, which provides incentives to states to construct nuclear energy plants on old coal plant sites. These incentives should prompt West Virginia to pursue similar projects.

As states like West Virginia continue to pull back their own nuclear regulations, the federal government should do the same. Simplifying the licensing process for SMRs and microreactors can lead to further innovation in nuclear energy down the road, benefiting both West Virginia and the country. If the NRC streamlines the federal licensing processes, the nuclear energy industry could take off across the nation — and West Virginia has the chance to lead the charge.

With the passage of SB 4, West Virginia can reinvigorate their own job market, while helping to answer the nation’s need for clean, affordable energy. While it may be some time before a physical reactor is up and running, the future is bright for West Virginia’s energy market. Continued permitting reform will clear the way for the Mountain State to become an energy powerhouse.