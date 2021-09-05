Trigiani: Innovators are helping Southwest Virginia forge a new businss identity

eHealth Technologies, a market leader in medical imaging services, came to the region by way of an informal conversation at a university board meeting — not a marketing push. After talking with Will Payne of Bristol’s Coalfield Strategies, Mirza Baig of Aldrich Capital, the lead investor behind eHealth, became intrigued with the region enough to revisit his model of building out portfolio companies in metropolitan areas. Baig connected eHealth CEO Jeff Markin with Payne. They went to work on a location. At the same time, Payne brought Mountain Empire Community College into the equation, to tap its strength in health information management and programming. The partnership between eHealth and MECC delivered a new approach to training workers and onboarding them at warp speed. The result: during the pandemic, eHealth reached an unanticipated volume of client activity and committed to hiring 160 people, the employment goal it had set for 2023. What was a bit of a risk for Aldrich Capital, in considering a rural location, has turned into a business strategy of rural deployment.