Tudor: It was my turn to save you

The night before I left to go back to Colorado, I found him on the couch crying at 3 a.m. He said he didn’t want to do this anymore. I thought he was exaggerating, crying for help, so that his mental health wouldn’t decline any further. He said he wouldn’t do this to me; that he wouldn’t take his own life, but even my dad didn’t know the extent of the malignancy of his mental illness.

It was my turn to save my dad. He saved me in countless ways. I have experienced depression since I was 15 years old. He made me feel loved, accounted for and valued. My dad helped me feel accepted for the daughter I was to him. He helped me navigate through my doubts and frustrations in life, at such a young age. He was gentle with my emotions and validated my concerns that came so early in life. So why was it that life was so unfair that as a daughter, I remained unable to help my father the way he needed? I ask myself this every day.

It is paralyzing to not hold the answers. It is paralyzing to replay that phone call in my mind, every day. It is paralyzing to listen to my dad’s voicemail that he left for me. But I have learned that trauma can stem from many experiences. For me, it’s that phone call, and knowing what my mother and brother had witnessed and experienced that morning at 11:30 am.