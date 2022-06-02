Turner: Pro-life groups should not behave as if victory is assured

What a difference a week makes! On April 27, more than 500 people attended the Virginia March for Life and Rally in Richmond at the Capital.

Pro-lifers were joined by pro-life Gov. Glenn Youngkin on the General Assembly’s “Veto Day.” We walked peacefully through the streets of Richmond in support of legal protections for unborn children and their mothers.

One week later, after a harmful leak from an unknown source at the U.S. Supreme Court, a few hundred people held a loud and angry pro-abortion protest in downtown Richmond in support of legalized abortion for any reason.

The hysteria generated by pro-abortion groups about the leaked draft — is reprehensible. There has been no final decision handed down yet. Therefore, the only result has been more confusion and lots of false flags thrown by groups like Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and other abortion promoters who have fanned flames of anxiety and fear.

The reporting in the media hasn’t helped either. Pushing a narrative that this draft will be the probable outcome, is dangerous, as witnessed by aggressive protests occurring in cities around the country.

Among some pro-life groups, the news is leading some to premature celebration that may mean more questions once the final ruling is made. The fact of the matter is that the removal of Roe v Wade, as important as it is, does not automatically make abortion illegal. Simply overturning Roe would mean for many states, including Virginia, a very long, complicated road to passing effective pro-life laws that could protect unborn children and their mothers from the abortion industry. Planned Parenthood of Virginia and Pro-Choice Virginia have both boasted that the commonwealth is currently a “safe haven” for abortionists to operate virtually unrestricted and that they will fight to keep it that way.

Make no mistake! Abortion promoters are on the move right now to push an agenda of unrestricted abortion in Virginia! From the ACLU of Virginia: “Despite the alarming threat against abortion rights, we’re prepared to initiate advocacy on every level — through our legislature, our communities, and our courts to ensure that Virginia remains a safe haven for abortion rights and reproductive justice.” From Planned Parenthood’s Twitter account this week: “Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia and our partners will fight like hell to protect access to safe, legal abortion here in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Radical abortion groups have discovered a wonderful new way to manipulate the public and raise funds for their deadly agenda. They are using red herring arguments and misinformation to stir fear and outcry. They make no mention of the numerous and expansive programs offered free of charge to the women and girls of Virginia to help them make decisions about pregnancies that uplift both mother and child. In fact, they are determined to shut down such programs because they undercut the abortion industry’s business.

Abortion supporters claim to care about women, but they are silent on the other human life affected by every abortion: the baby who dies. Pro-lifers see both mother and child and value each equally. In fact, there are more than 40 pregnancy resource programs around Virginia that provide free assistance to any pregnant individual!

At this juncture, it is very important to stay calm and to recognize that abortion supporters are deliberately using this moment to manipulate all of us! They have never told the truth about what abortion really does and to whom, ignoring the science of life in the womb, including the information about the unborn child’s ability to feel pain and other development markers of prenatal life. Pro-lifers want laws passed that recognize the science and the value of every human life.

Abortion has failed women and their children for too long. Regardless of what the Supreme Court does this year, we must work harder to see rational pro-life laws passed as soon as the votes are there. It is our responsibility to society to do so.

Turner is the president of the Virginia Society for Human Life, the oldest single issue pro-life organization in Virginia, founded in 1967. Turner has served as president since 2007. She is also the national director of American Victims of Abortion and has spoken on the pro-life issue in all 50 states.