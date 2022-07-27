Turner: Women are being lied to about what pro-life movement seeks

The climate surrounding the reversal of Roe v. Wade is a swirling mess of hysteria and misinformation stirred up by pro-abortion activists and the industry that 50 years of legalized abortion created. Abortion promoters, including Planned Parenthood, stage rallies and spread half-truths and confusion about what the Dobbs ruling actually does and doesn’t do. The distress created in the minds of many women has one immediate result: a powerful new fundraising trick for those same abortion groups.

The Supreme Court’s ruling did not make abortion illegal anywhere, much less prevent vital appropriate medical care for any woman. The justices spelled out very clearly what was and what was not an abortion, and they also clarified that treatment intended to save a mother’s life was not in jeopardy. In fact, the decision specifically says that the states have a vested interest in “the protection of maternal health and safety.”

Perhaps the most heinous lie is that women will be denied lifesaving treatment during a pregnancy. Media stories suggests that when a woman faces a threat to her life by a pregnancy in states with strict abortion regulations, she will not be medically treated. This is simply not true.

It is important to distinguish the medical treatment of ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages from abortion procedures. Medical treatment of a pregnant mother and her child seeks to protect the life and health of both patients, where possible. In contrast, the purpose of abortion is to cause the death of one of the patients, namely the unborn child. An abortion procedure is not the same thing as treatment for an ectopic pregnancy or miscarriage management.

Every mainstream pro-life organization in America supports this understanding of medical procedures to treat miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy and has supported appropriate legislative language that has already passed many state legislatures; we will continue to support and promote this language in future pro-life legislation. Thankfully, modern medicine can in many life-threatening circumstances protect both mother and child.

The other terrible lie being pushed by abortion advocates is that women who get abortions will be punished. Pro-abortion groups are once again preying on our fears to push their anti-woman and child agenda.

Nothing like this will ever be supported by the mainstream pro-life movement. To make it clear where they stood on this point: on May 12, 70 leading pro-life groups signed a letter spearheaded by the National Right to Life Committee rejecting legislation that would seek to punish women who have abortions. The letter can be read at https://bit.ly/prolifeletter.

The pro-life movement has spent the last 50 years building networks of support for women and their babies that offer extensive services, free of charge, to any mother as long as needed.