Tyson: Health Wagon needs the General Assembly's understanding and help

We are asking the Virginia General Assembly to assist the people of Southwest Virginia with the existing health care crisis.

The crisis was ongoing prior to the pandemic and now has been worsened by the COVID-19 virus.

The federal government has sent $4.4 billion to Virginia to help cope with a broad range of health needs, including COVID-19 and many other dire health problems so prevalent in Southwest Virginia.

The Health Wagon desperately needs financial support to continue healthcare delivery and expand much needed healthcare services to vulnerable patients.

We are respectfully asking for a small share to accomplish three main things which will strengthen healthcare access to Southwest Virginia residents.

First, to help operate, supply and staff a new free-standing dental clinic in Wise. The Health Wagon will, on its own, raise $1.2 million to build the clinic, but we need operating and supply help for two dentists, a dental hygienist, dental assistant, as well as supplies, personal protective equipment and more.

Southwest Virginia is now a dental desert: in wealthier areas, one dentist typically serves a population of 700 people. In one of our counties, there is only one dentist available for a population of 14,000.