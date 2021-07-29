Tyson: Health Wagon needs the General Assembly's understanding and help

We are asking the Virginia General Assembly to assist the people of Southwest Virginia with the existing health care crisis.
The crisis was ongoing prior to the pandemic and now has been worsened by the COVID-19 virus.
The federal government has sent $4.4 billion to Virginia to help cope with a broad range of health needs, including COVID-19 and many other dire health problems so prevalent in Southwest Virginia.
The Health Wagon desperately needs financial support to continue healthcare delivery and expand much needed healthcare services to vulnerable patients.
We are respectfully asking for a small share to accomplish three main things which will strengthen healthcare access to Southwest Virginia residents.
First, to help operate, supply and staff a new free-standing dental clinic in Wise. The Health Wagon will, on its own, raise $1.2 million to build the clinic, but we need operating and supply help for two dentists, a dental hygienist, dental assistant, as well as supplies, personal protective equipment and more.
Southwest Virginia is now a dental desert: in wealthier areas, one dentist typically serves a population of 700 people. In one of our counties, there is only one dentist available for a population of 14,000.
Our dental request, though, would do more than simply provide free or low-cost dental care to our poor citizens. As much as we need dental care, we desperately need more dentists. We need a long-term viable solution. As a training facility, we are confident that our dental clinic will ‘grow’ a crop of new dentists, trained here and thereafter willing to remain in Southwest Virginia, serving dental needs in masse.
Second, we also are asking the General Assembly for reimbursement of more than $1 million we have already spent for COVID-19 relief, money we were happy to take from our rainy-day reserves. We were glad we had it, but now that $1 million needs to be replenished for use another time.
Finally, we are asking for COVID-19 expenses we firmly believe will be needed in the coming years.
The Health Wagon is the first mobile in the nation to deliver lifesaving monoclonal antibody therapy, used for the treatment of people with active mild to moderate COVID-19 that have pre-existing conditions.
Those preexisting conditions — very common in Southwest Virginia — put our patients at a higher risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19, being admitted to a hospital, or dying.
But monoclonal antibody therapy is expensive and intensive: intravenous pumps, lines, fluid bags and filters, plus labor of registered nurses estimated to cost $250,000 per year. We seek funding for these and other post-COVID-19 expenses for a 10-year period.
Using this public federal and state money wisely and carefully is very important. That’s why we’re asking the General Assembly to send the $12.2 million total we request to the Southwest Virginia Health Authority with instructions to use it for these efforts of The Health Wagon.
The Southwest Virginia Health Authority is a public body established in 2007 exactly for these purposes, to “recognize and confront the unique challenges in our rural areas, in an effort to improve health outcomes and access to quality health care.”
And, although $12.2 million is a lot of money, our request is not a one-and-done thing, not a flash in the pan. It is to be used over a sustained, ten-year period under direction of the Southwest Virginia Health Authority.
Our dental and health problems in Southwest Virginia are long-standing, and they need a sustained, comprehensive approach to make a major, lasting improvement, not a quick fix.
Providing lots more dental care with our new clinic, attracting, and helping train a new crop of rural dentists, continuing, as we do, to go underground in coal mines and to remote, mountainous locations to vaccinate our workers and their families, and providing mobile monoclonal antibody therapy will make real differences in the lives of real people in Southwest Virginia.
Our financial request is completely consistent with both state and federal funding guidelines for this money. It’s what this funding is supposed to do. This will strengthen primary care, expand telehealth infrastructure, help our COVID-19 initiatives, and alleviate much dental pain and suffering that so many are suffering from.
We are hopeful and prayerful the General Assembly will understand the needs of our area and respond willingly with the assistance we are requesting.
Dr. Teresa Tyson is president and CEO of The Health Wagon.