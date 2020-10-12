Vinci: In defense of Columbus

By Leon F. Vinci
Vinci is a retired environmental epidemiologist. He lives in Roanoke.
Columbus Day is a unique holiday. We know Christopher Columbus sailed “the ocean blue, in 1492” and in so doing crossed the unchartered Atlantic Ocean to what is now North America. Never actually standing on what is now the United States soil, Columbus landed in the West Indies region for his discovery.
With this news, he opened the way for others to garner the courage to sail to the new continent. What Columbus accomplished was brave and risky. After several years of seeking financial support for the voyage and overcoming other obstacles, he was able to start the voyage. He firmly believed it was his God-given mission to explore new lands and bring the light of the Gospel. His first prayer on reaching land was:
“O Lord, eternal and omnipotent God, Thou hast, by Thy holy word, created the heavens, the earth, and the sea; blessed and glorified be Thy name; praised be Thy majesty, who hast deigned that, by means of Thy unworthy servant, Thy sacred name should be acknowledged and made known in this new quarter of the world.”
An interesting note is that since antiquity it was common knowledge that the earth was a sphere. Suggestions about a flat world only arose in the late nineteenth century when enemies of Christianity tried to spread the lie that the earth was flat. These antagonists wanted to discredit the Church by portraying it as the enemy of science. Again, people in Columbus’ time knew this fact, but were unsure of the globe’s size. Based on what was known at the time of the world, Columbus believed the size of the planet was about a fourth of what it actually was.
Other realities of the time include the living habits of the Native Americans. The inhabitants of the New World lived in a land of war, slavery, cannibalism, and sexual immorality. Sadly, these were all common practices in their way of life. As other European discoverers would later find out, human sacrifice and infanticide were the norm among other native tribes, like the Aztecs. The Aztecs slaughtered upwards of 20,000 in a single day sacrificing many of their enemies by removing their still-beating hearts.
On Columbus’ second voyage, he brought the first of many Catholic missionaries. These men hoped to convert the native populations away from their barbaric pagan practices. Sadly, many missionaries suffered martyrdom to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ in the New World.
Again, when Columbus arrived slavery was already common and widely practiced by the Native Americans in the greater Caribbean islands. Reading Columbus’ log, it is clear he insisted on the fair treatment of the people he encountered. Upon his first meeting with the inhabitants of San Salvador, Columbus concludes, “I recognized that they were people who would be better freed [from error] and converted to our Holy Faith by love than by force.”
Historical records show that mass importation and subjugation of Africans to the Americas did not begin until long after Columbus’s death. Further, Columbus always treated the natives fairly, even when some of his contemporaries did not. Tribal wars and conquests among themselves had been going on long before the arrival of the Spanish. Columbus actually helped to establish the foundations for the fair treatment of the conquered. Historian George Grant concludes: “Christopher Columbus wasn’t sailing to find a New World, but to find a way to rescue the old.”
Vikings and others before him came and visited these lands, but due to their lack of record-keeping and the written word, did not make known the particulars of their travels. Knowledge of cartography, navigation, and wind patterns in America did not exist until Columbus arrived, discovered, and then recorded.
On his third and fourth voyages, Columbus wrote about searching for something new. He was still in pursuit of finding the route to Asia and India by sailing westward. He spent his last voyage trying to find a passage between North and South America. Though his name was not given to the continent, it is incorrect to claim he died thinking he had found Asia. Captain Columbus deserves credit for establishing lasting contact between the continents.
As we celebrate Columbus Day this year, it is appropriate to give the honor due this great explorer who spread the Gospel and in discovering new lands, linked the Old World with the New.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!