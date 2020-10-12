Vinci: In defense of Columbus

By Leon F. Vinci

Vinci is a retired environmental epidemiologist. He lives in Roanoke.

Columbus Day is a unique holiday. We know Christopher Columbus sailed “the ocean blue, in 1492” and in so doing crossed the unchartered Atlantic Ocean to what is now North America. Never actually standing on what is now the United States soil, Columbus landed in the West Indies region for his discovery.

With this news, he opened the way for others to garner the courage to sail to the new continent. What Columbus accomplished was brave and risky. After several years of seeking financial support for the voyage and overcoming other obstacles, he was able to start the voyage. He firmly believed it was his God-given mission to explore new lands and bring the light of the Gospel. His first prayer on reaching land was:

“O Lord, eternal and omnipotent God, Thou hast, by Thy holy word, created the heavens, the earth, and the sea; blessed and glorified be Thy name; praised be Thy majesty, who hast deigned that, by means of Thy unworthy servant, Thy sacred name should be acknowledged and made known in this new quarter of the world.”