Vineyard: Good should resign

I have been asked to respond on behalf of the Franklin County Democratic Committee to the events which took place Wednesday, Jan. 6, in the Joint Session of Congress and more specifically to the actions of our newly elected Rep. Bob Good.
By now you have probably read the press release from Mr. Good which purports to justify his actions in objecting to the Certification of Electoral College votes. Oddly enough, he only objected in states which were lost by the candidate of his party. He also cynically refers to the lawlessness which directly and specifically was fomented by his actions and the actions of the other supporters of the false claims of the lame-duck President, attempting to justify his actions as”upholding the rule of law” while his actions violated the Constitution.
Nowhere in the Constitution does the phrase appear which Mr. Good states as his duty: “to evaluate the validity of electoral votes.” The states had already certified the validity and accuracy of the votes. If Mr. Good didn’t understand his role, he should be ashamed of his ignorance. If he did know the truth, he should be ashamed of lying to his constituents.
Rep. Good has only been in office a few short days, but he has already violated his oath to support and defend the Constitution. His decision to support and spread baseless conspiracy theories about the election fanned the flames of division and hate that fueled the violent right-wing insurrection at the Capitol this week. Yes, the perpetrators of the violent takeover of our nation’s Capitol should be punished, but those who fanned the flames and fomented insurrection, such as Mr. Good, must not escape their own repercussions.
Free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy, but Rep. Good has done everything in his power to undermine the outcome of November’s presidential election despite zero evidence whatsoever of substantial voter fraud. To make matters worse, he objected to the certification of Electoral College votes even after the violence of Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol. His unwillingness to uphold democracy and the peaceful transition of power should disqualify him from public service. If he had any semblance of a sense of duty to this country and the people he represents, he would resign immediately. If he does not, he should be held accountable.
Vineyard is chair of the Franklin County Democratic Committee.