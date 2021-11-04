Vipperman: Stop treating construction as a dead-end career

You could say that the jobs always have been there, and that job seekers always have had the opportunity to pursue them. Maybe they don’t because they’d rather do something else. We can change this trend by shifting the way we reward middle and high schools; what if we reward them for the number or percentage of graduates who are successful two to four years after graduating? Additionally, we can paint a realistic picture of what a career in construction, manufacturing, or health care really looks like, and we can encourage investment in training programs. We need to deepen connections with our partners which, in construction include groups like AGCVA, SkillsUSA, Build Your Future, and Build Smart Institute. We must get into schools earlier and connect with students at a younger age, helping both students and their families see construction as not only a viable career option, but an important and meaningful one. And we can create a system that rewards ALL career choices with fair pay and recognition of the value of the job.