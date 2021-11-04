Vipperman: Stop treating construction as a dead-end career

I’ve often heard it said that people will do what they are rewarded for even if the task or deliverable isn’t something they would choose otherwise.
It is my opinion that our educational and fiscal structure is perfectly designed to get the exact outcome we are experiencing — which is a lack of sufficient talent to fill the construction and trades job pipeline.
Why is this? First, many high schools are recognized for having high college placement scores.
There are students whose best life choice or career path is not college, yet their advisers and school administrators are encouraging them because they are rewarded for doing so.
Schools with the highest college placements are often afforded additional funding and recognition as prestigious college preparatory schools.
In one of the all-time classic business articles, “On the Folly of Hoping for A While Rewarding B” by Steven Kerr, he explores the myriad ways that we design incentives that drive counter-intuitive behavior.
Secondly, myths abound about certain career options, especially construction and the trades.
October was Careers in Construction Month, a time where our entire industry is focused on careers, and it’s important to point out and dispel these myths. Many think working in construction is dirty, dangerous, extremely physical, a dead-end job, and dominated by a “good old boy” network.
But that’s not necessarily true — in our organization we have careers for everyone using a variety of cool technologies, huge and modern pieces of equipment, facilitate intense safety programs, and offer vast leadership opportunities. Not every job involves dirty boots, although those do exist.
Finally, as a society, we reward job-seeking individuals by making institutional decisions about how and what we fund with federal dollars.
The amount that goes to higher education as opposed to two-year programs, trade schools, and industry-oriented development programs is highly disparate.
Although I’m someone who pursued traditional higher education, I’ve come to appreciate that if our discretionary educational dollars were invested in training and trade programs at a higher rate, we would find people who are looking for hands-on careers and get the training they need to achieve those goals.
The Build Back Better Act is a great example of a pivot point where we can decide to invest in the pipeline of job seekers who will rebuild our infrastructure and bring all of the ambitious improvement plans to life — or invest in traditional forms of education while construction and trade jobs sit unfilled.
Spending a proposed $4B on Continuing Technology Education (CTE) programs allows non-traditional education to keep up with the demands in industries like construction, manufacturing, and health care. With the impact of COVID-19 disproportionally affecting Black, Latinx, and female workers, we know that an investment in upskilling and training can only be good for the industry as well as for those seeking meaningful employment.
You could say that the jobs always have been there, and that job seekers always have had the opportunity to pursue them. Maybe they don’t because they’d rather do something else. We can change this trend by shifting the way we reward middle and high schools; what if we reward them for the number or percentage of graduates who are successful two to four years after graduating? Additionally, we can paint a realistic picture of what a career in construction, manufacturing, or health care really looks like, and we can encourage investment in training programs. We need to deepen connections with our partners which, in construction include groups like AGCVA, SkillsUSA, Build Your Future, and Build Smart Institute. We must get into schools earlier and connect with students at a younger age, helping both students and their families see construction as not only a viable career option, but an important and meaningful one. And we can create a system that rewards ALL career choices with fair pay and recognition of the value of the job.
Rewards do matter. And people seek the brass ring that comes with achieving goals that lead to rewards. Let’s step back and think about what outcomes we really want. New buildings, better roads and bridges, sustainable technology in buildings, and truly recognizing and rewarding those who want to be part of that journey — on equal footing with the English literature major with a four-year degree.
Julie Beth Vipperman is chief human resources officer for the Branch Group in Roanoke.