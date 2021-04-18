Virginia's first Black Olympic gold medalist

Norvel Lee, who grew up in Botetourt County, was the first Black Virginian to win an Olympic gold medal. He was an alternate on the 1948 team, which posed for this publicity photo on its voyage to that year’s games in London. That’s him at the back the left row (eight from the left if you’re counting that way). He was also an alternate on the 1952 boxing team, but wound up boxing anyway, and boxed his way to a gold medal. Kenneth Conklin of Botetourt County has written a book about Lee’s life — “Norvel.” Now he and former Roanoke Mayor Nelson Harris, who has led the effort to erect several historical markers in Roanoke, have teamed up to secure one for Lee. Our editorial at left details Lee’s life.