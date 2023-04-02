The more we know, the better we do. This has been proven true throughout history. As humans have continued to gain knowledge at a remarkable rate, today we enjoy life expectancies and a standard of living that were unimaginable 100 years ago. Advances in science, medicine and technology have revolutionized our lives.

Seventy years ago, polio was the scourge of the world. Now, it is effectively eradicated, and we don’t even vaccinate for it anymore. Fifty years ago, we dreamt of handheld communicators like those used in “Star Trek,” now we talk by cellphone to anyone, anywhere, at any time. Thirty years ago, the World Wide Web was just being developed, now we have Google, Amazon and ChatGPT.

But exactly how did these advances take place? How have we been able to continue to gain knowledge and develop new technologies and medical interventions?

In science, technology and medicine, these continual steps forward come about through research, which is the systematic effort to ask questions and obtain answers on new and different topics and in new and different ways. For short, we often say that research generates “new knowledge,” information that mankind didn’t know before.

We often classify research into two broad categories: fundamental and applied. Fundamental research is motivated by a desire to gain knowledge and improve our understanding, often without a specific goal beyond learning more about how nature works.

In the 1940s and ‘50s, as we began to explore the atomic nucleus, particle accelerators were developed to carry out research aimed at understanding the structure of matter. Later, it was realized that these same tools and techniques could be used to treat tumors. Now, virtually every hospital in the country has a particle accelerator used for radiation therapy.

One of the amazing aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic was the incredibly rapid development of highly effective vaccines. Most of us didn’t notice a decade ago that scientists were researching cells, their components, and functions. But that research resulted in the mRNA technology behind the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Special and General Relativity — both theories developed by Albert Einstein — were originally understood to be very far removed from our daily lives. But without them, the GPS system in your smartphone would not function.

These examples have one thing in common, they all originated from scientific research that was originally fundamental, aimed at improving our understanding of nature. Over time and through additional work and insight, game-changing applications came to light.

Applied research is important as well. For example, research on how our changing climate is affecting the migration of invasive species is extremely relevant to our environment and our health.

Applied research encompasses many different questions, technologies, and challenges. It often results in applications with very clear benefits, such as efforts to improve battery life for electric vehicles, or better diagnose and treat children with autism.

At Virginia Tech, we carry out fundamental and applied research across campus, including in the College of Science. We are making exciting new discoveries and producing applications that transform the human experience. But our work has an important added bonus. Students play a key role in our research; their work in research laboratories helps to train the next generation of scientists and engineers. Students’ education and training, in the classroom and the laboratory, will allow them to make new discoveries, develop new technologies, become doctors, entrepreneurs, teachers, and more.

Over the coming months, we plan to write about some of our research to help you understand what we are doing and why. In some cases, our research has a direct application to your day-to-day experience. In other cases, the motivation for today’s research is to learn more about how nature works. And in all cases, we are doing this research to gain knowledge while simultaneously helping to train the next generation of scientists.