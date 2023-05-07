As an aquatic toxicologist, I am asked regularly by people from all walks of life, “So what do you do exactly?” Simply put, I investigate how chemicals and hazardous materials impact aquatic habitats. This includes freshwater and marine habitats, both crucial to our everyday lives.

Growing up in the coastal city of Charleston, South Carolina, it was easy for me to understand the importance of marine areas. Oceans support seafood, a major contributor to the economy through fisheries and tourism. Freshwater habitats like streams, rivers, and lakes are just as important. Less than 1% of fresh surface water is available to us, making it an extremely valuable resource. Within freshwater lies a diversity of organisms that rely on these systems to support their populations. Unfortunately, our investigations have also discovered a diversity of chemicals and plastic materials in our freshwater. And researching these freshwater environments has provided information pertinent to understanding environmental and human risks.

Plastic pollution has garnered considerable attention. As society has grown, plastics have become engrained in many aspects of our everyday life. Due to their versatility and low cost, possible uses of plastics are almost limitless. Regardless of location, it is common to find plastic litter in or near water.

Rather than discuss the typical “doom and gloom” aspects of plastic pollution, I think it is important to acknowledge common misconceptions regarding plastic. First, when we think of plastics, we typically think of their durability and persistence. We’ve come to believe it takes hundreds to thousands of years for plastics to decompose or degrade. Only in the past decade have we started to consider that along this long decomposition timeline, fragmentation is producing microplastics. Microplastics are small particles that can break off from large plastic debris and can be found in the air, water, and organisms across the globe. To date, we know that although plastics can take hundreds to thousands of years to decompose, fragmentation can begin between two and eight weeks in freshwater and marine habitats, respectively. While the U.S. has banned the use of microbeads in consumer products, we know fragmentation from plastic litter is the major source of this pollution.

When buying a plastic item, a number is typically associated with it. Rarely do we inform the public what these numbers mean. These numbers are SPI codes shown inside the triangle with arrows on plastic containers that classify products by their polymer type (Low-Density Polyethylene or LDPE is SPI code 4). These numbers can be very informative when it comes to recycling. Despite the “reduce, reuse, recycle” ads of the ‘90s, not all plastics are easily recyclable. Items like bottles, milk jugs, and containers that fall under SPI codes1, 2 and 4 can be recycled. However, products like Styrofoam, polypropylene, and LDPE can only occasionally be recycled depending on the recycling center. PVC can’t be recycled. It rarely crossed the consumer’s mind that nylon and fleece clothing can shed hundreds to thousands of microplastics over a lifetime of usage.

Currently, with so much research focused on microplastics, I am using a five-year grant through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine long-term patterns of microplastics in the GI tract of bottlenose dolphins. Dolphins represent the top of the food chain in marine systems. The presence of microplastics in these organisms can inform us of the degree to which they travel up the food chain. We have discovered an average of 1,500 particles per dolphin to date. Due to climate change and development, we predict likely increases in concentration over time.

You can imagine I am asked regularly, “Doing the work that you do, do you use plastics?” The answer is, “Yes, I do.” Despite my research findings, I recognize that our society is not in a place to ban plastics entirely. Limiting single-use plastics is one way to make our communities cleaner; using easily recyclable plastics, implementing standardized filters for laundry machines and dryers, and avoiding littering can be effective.

I will continue to study microplastics from different angles to offer valuable information to help us mitigate this problem. For our own health, it’s increasingly important that scientists engage with policymakers, and city and county managers, economists, and industry leaders to begin taking steps to help reduce the amount of plastic and microplastic pollution in water systems that are important to sustaining a healthy planet.