Wadley: In Radford, groundbreaking art shows from India

Last week, Radford University Art Museum opened a major exhibition titled “Raja Salhesh’s Garden: Contemporary Dalit Art & Ancient Myths of Mithila, India” — the first-ever international exhibition devoted entirely to Mithila’s Dalit art.

For centuries India’s Dalits (now numbering over 200 million people) were considered by Hindus as “achhut” (untouchables) — traditionally consigned at birth to professions considered “unclean” or “polluting” (sweeping roads and cleaning toilets, handling human corpses, disposing animal carcasses, leather tanning, etc.) — and considered incapable of culture or art.

As a Syracuse University professor emerita of anthropology specializing in India, I approached the Radford exhibition with an informed eye. After some five years of fieldwork in an Indian village, I’ve curated an exhibition of Indian folk arts (titled Beneath the Banyan Tree) for my university’s museum, and have repeatedly traveled to Mithila — where I’ve spent weeks meeting artists. But almost all of them were high caste women who painted traditional imagery and/or innovative depictions of their personal concerns over social injustices (such as female feticide, dowry-related bride burnings, social marginalization and seclusion). Even in 2011, when my colleague the filmmaker Tula Goenka and I made video interviews of five Mithila artists, none were Dalits. In this we were hardly unique in our unintended bias.

But Radford University Art Museum’s ”Raja Salhesh’s Garden” and its three related satellite exhibitions have profoundly changed my views. Although two of the three now concurrent exhibitions also contain high caste art, it’s the Dalit paintings that caught me most by surprise.

For example, the centerpiece of the “Raja Salhesh’s Garden” exhibition is a triptych by Naresh Paswan — an emerging young Dalit artist (whose paintings are now also displayed in a solo show at Blacksburg’s Miller-Off-Main Street Gallery).

This amazing work — meticulously depicting the story and associated rituals of the cultural hero Raja Salhesh (widely worshiped as a deity by Mithila’s Dalits) — was commissioned for this exhibition by RU Art Museum’s Guest Curator John H. Bowles.

In this triptych display of twenty-one paintings on paper, Naresh shows — in astonishing detail — a Salhesh festival and diverse rituals, including Salhesh’s spiritual possession of a bhagat (shamanic priest).

But what I found most compelling is Naresh’s own explanation of the triptych’s central, highly detailed ritual setting. As translated by Kaushik Kumar Jha: “The sacred place of King Salhesh — where he is worshipped — is not made of brick or stone but an open space in the middle of the forest — where four banana trees create a kind of large natural marwa [ritual site].”

Through this and many other paintings on exhibit, I came to realize that Mithila’s Dalit art is fundamentally about nature and humans’ relationship to it. This contrasts with high caste Mithila art, which focuses on deities and humans’ relationships to them. (Until the 1980s, trees rarely appeared in high caste paintings.)

While high castes artists typically use bright commercial paints, most of the Dalits artists prefer more natural, earthy colors (varied greens, browns, muted yellows and orange); one of their leading master artists — the late Jamuna Devi (a member of the Chamar/leatherworking community) — often used diluted cow dung as a primer and pigment — an innovation thereafter adopted by other Dalit painters (and even some upper caste artists).

Dalit paintings are filled with elephants, horses, camels, tigers, monkeys, birds and insects. Deities often appear as tiny figures encircled by concentric bands of plants and animals. Many paintings feature trees, both as the symbolic “tree of life” and in their more natural forms.

The Dalit artists use tattoo motifs to depict condensed landscapes — such as a temple precinct under a pipal (sacred fig) tree, or toddy palm harvest scenes.

You can easily compare paintings by Dalit and upper caste artist by visiting the museum’s satellite exhibition entitled “Mithila Medley” (at the Floyd Center for the Arts).

Another satellite exhibition — in RU’s Tyler Gallery, titled ”Martine Le Coz: A French Homage to the Ancient Myths & Contemporary Artists of Mithila” — shows their paintings alongside illustrations by one of France’s most cherished authors.

Although Le Coz was inducted into the Legion of Honour for her many publications, this is the first public exhibition of her original illustrations. They include eleven intimate portraits of Mithila’s artists, and nineteen exquisite paintings—inspired by both Mithila paintings and Mughal miniatures — created to illustrate her recently translated King of the Mountain novel, based on Raja Salhesh mythology.

I found these exhibitions to be extraordinarily innovative and challenging — and heartily encourage anyone interested in art, and/or India, to take advantage of this unprecedented opportunity to explore the marvels of Mithila painting — as shown throughout the New River Valley in four separate but related exhibitions.