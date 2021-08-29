Wagner: How we (eventually) quelled an American plague

By October, in just 90 days, yellow fever killed more than 3,200 people in Norfolk and Portsmouth, about one out of three people who stayed behind. The young, progressive mayor died, along with the postmaster, police chief, the founder of an up-and-coming railroad, bankers, a journalist, ministers, doctors and nurses from other who rushed in from other cities to help. An entire family perished. You can drive five hours west to Elmwood Cemetery, for physical proof. Or you could go to the Jewish cemetery, the Catholic cemetery, two cemeteries across the river in Portsmouth, or stop by the mass grave right in the upscale section of town, West Ghent.

We seem to have forgotten, or we take for granted here in 2021, that there’s one essential key to having a civilization, a country, state, or town: survival. In Virginia, we often look way back to Jamestown for that, but the fact is cities like Norfolk and Portsmouth were fighting for their existence well into the 1800s.

Deaths from typhoid fever, cholera, and particularly yellow fever plagued American port cities for at least 200 years. It’s certainly a setback to a city’s economy when more than one out of three of its residents, along with most of its government and business leaders, all die within three months.