Wai: Youngkin needs to acknowledge global climate emergency

On July 13, the day after the historic flooding in Buchanan, Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to help the recovery efforts. In the end, all residents are accounted for, but at least 30 homes were destroyed and up to 100 were damaged.

In the weeks since the tragedy in Buchanan, eastern Kentucky experienced deadly flooding with historic rain falls. The death toll stands at 37 with three more residents missing. In response to the appeal by Kentucky’s Gov. Andy Beshear, President Joe Biden granted one of the fastest state of emergencies in history to help with the rescue efforts.

On July 28, Gov. Youngkin declared a second state of emergency of the month in order to address the flash flood damages to Wise and Dickenson counties.

It is imperative that Gov. Youngkin recognize the larger state of climate emergency that is now upon us. That means upholding Virginia’s landmark climate leadership policies, the Virginia Clean Economy Act and our participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). These must endure to protect Virginians for the years to come.

The visible effects of climate change are unmistakably here. Temperatures continue to rise globally to an extreme level. India and Pakistan experienced record-setting heat waves in May, followed by Texas and parts of the eastern United States registering their hottest temperatures in more than a decade. With the mercury in Virginia soaring up to 100 degrees in recent weeks, it was impossible to miss the suffocating heat index, which incorporates relative humidity to reflect the “feel-like” temperature. The Virginia Department of Health Heat-Related Illness Surveillance Dashboard shows that in 2022, emergency department and urgent care visits for heat-related illnesses began in May, earlier than any other years tracked since 2015. Between July 20 and 27 of this year, 437 Virginians were treated in urgent care or emergency rooms for heat illness. Nationally, more than a dozen children have already died of heatstroke in vehicles this year, including an 18-month-old child in Chesterfield County. The distraught father tragically took his own life shortly after.

The recent surge of floods are caused by increasingly intense rainfall events. Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) show that this year alone in the U.S., there have been 9 major climate disaster events with economic losses greater than $1 billion each. In Virginia, aside from flash floods, severe weather has left thousands of homes without power in recent weeks with warnings of lightning fires.

Practicing clinicians like myself see these effects firsthand. Emergency physicians are caring for patients with heat-related dehydration resulting in muscle breakdown called rhabdomyolysis and kidney injury. Family practitioners are treating patients whose chronic lung conditions are worsened by extreme temperature and humidity. Doctors across the nation are treating families who have been forced to relocate due to the loss of their homes as a result of superstorms and flooding.

The Inflation Recovery Act just passed by the U.S. Senate will protect the health of Americans by reducing the heat-trapping pollution that is causing climate change. More aggressive action is needed to limit the warming of the planet to under 2 degree celsius, as recommended by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Nonetheless, it is a significant step forward in beginning to address the reality of the climate crisis. Modeling suggests that it will achieve roughly a 40% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and avoid almost 4,000 premature deaths annually by reducing carbon pollution.

Even before he took office, Gov. Youngkin made clear his intention to withdraw Virginia from RGGI. Virginia’s participation in this regional carbon reduction program along with the Virginia Clean Economy Act have just begun to incentivize the reduction of emissions from the power sector and dedicate proceeds from carbon auctions to prevent and mitigate climate disasters. The Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) receives its sole funding from the revenue generated by RGGI, which exceeded $100 million in 2021. Taking away these funds and dismantling Virginia’s nascent climate policies would only hamper our capacity to address and prevent future climate disasters. To provide real leadership in our current climate emergency, Gov. Youngkin must preserve the Virginia Clean Economy Act and our participation in RGGI.