Wampler: Economic diversification in Virginia's coalfields isn't a new idea

But the Lawrence Brothers story isn’t unique. In fact, it’s one of many recent economic diversification successes in the coalfields. So, in addition to a company’s willingness to look outside of the box for new growth and expansion opportunities, what’s spurring these initiatives?

Targeted collaboration and high-quality incentive programs — both of which are working. One such initiative of note is the collaborative Energy Storage and Electrification Manufacturing Project which, with enthusiastic buy-in from four regional manufacturers, aims to identify non-coal product markets into which those companies can realistically pivot.

This GO Virginia-funded initiative stands to be a game-changer for these and other important coalfield employers.

Economic diversification in the coalfields, such as what’s happening today at Lawrence Brothers, is being achieved thanks to a litany of support programs that are quite unique compared to most rural regions across the country.

Chief among them are the Cumberland Plateau Revolving Loan Fund and a host of recruitment, expansion and start-up programs offered by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) which have, collectively, created and retained thousands of coalfield jobs over the past three decades.