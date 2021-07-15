Ward and Adams: Casey column paints an incomplete picture

As leaders of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, we feel compelled to provide accurate information about our organization and our work to protect the Blue Ridge Parkway in response to the column: “CASEY: As 2020 drew to a close, the Blue Ridge Parkway lost a lot of ‘Friends,’” by Dan Casey and published on July 10, 2021, by The Roanoke Times. Our nonprofit organization was not contacted for comment, though it is mentioned frequently in the piece.
First, we would like to commend the volunteers of the organization formerly known as the Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway (now Friends of the Blue Ridge) for their hard work to beautify and enhance this national park unit. Their dedication to making the Parkway experience better for the millions of annual visitors is truly remarkable.
However, the column incorrectly suggests that Friends of the Blue Ridge volunteers are banned from serving the Parkway. Individual members of the group are invited to participate in the National Park Service’s Volunteers in Parks program.
There are also additional organizations currently working with the National Park Service through which volunteers can provide services such as trail maintenance and campsite and picnic area cleanups among other projects.
The foundation’s own Volunteer Corps program, now under the direction of former Friends executive director Audrey Pearson, has welcomed participation from individual Friends members at our workdays, which are coordinated in collaboration with the National Park Service.
Since the foundation’s inception in 1997, donors, sponsors, and grantors have contributed more than $18 million to projects and programs that enhance one of the most visited national park units.
Proceeds from the sale of the North Carolina specialty license plate for the Parkway are a great driver of this philanthropy. These financial contributions led to many successful projects along the Parkway, including structure-saving renovations at historical Humpback Rocks Farm, Johnson Farm, and Polly Woods Ordinary, the creation of the first ADA-compliant trail at Abbott Lake, musical programming at the Blue Ridge Music Center, and reconstruction of the waterwheel and flume at picturesque Mabry Mill.
These projects are possible through coordination between four foundation offices on or near the Parkway in Winston-Salem, Asheville, Galax and Roanoke. Our organization does not have an office inside National Park Service Headquarters as incorrectly stated in the column.
By introducing a new specialty license plate in Virginia, the Foundation is endeavoring to give more Parkway lovers the opportunity to contribute to the park’s care. Allow us to clear up any “confusion” Mr. Casey suggests exists regarding proceeds from the specialty plate. The funds generated by the Foundation’s proposed license plate will be solely dedicated to supporting the Parkway. If, as Casey describes it, the Friends of the Blue Ridge’s new focus is on “projects and programs on privately owned land in communities along the parkway,” the funding is not necessarily earmarked for the betterment of the national park unit itself.
In a letter to the members of the Virginia General Assembly, the National Park Service expressed support for creation of the new specialty plate dedicated to the Parkway. “The Foundation is the official philanthropic partner with the National Park Service (NPS) on the Blue Ridge Parkway, and for over two decades they have built support and raised funds for programs and projects that educate and inspire visitors,” wrote Acting Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Alexa Viets in March.
As the column points out “[Friends of the Blue Ridge are] still getting that revenue, and the Park Service can’t stop it, because the plate is the product of a law passed by the Virginia General Assembly.” That is yet another reason to ensure Virginians are given the opportunity to choose the plate that supports the cause their money is truly intended for, the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Ward is CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and Southwest Virginia native and Adams is chair of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation Board of Trustees.