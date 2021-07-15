Ward and Adams: Casey column paints an incomplete picture

Since the foundation’s inception in 1997, donors, sponsors, and grantors have contributed more than $18 million to projects and programs that enhance one of the most visited national park units.

Proceeds from the sale of the North Carolina specialty license plate for the Parkway are a great driver of this philanthropy. These financial contributions led to many successful projects along the Parkway, including structure-saving renovations at historical Humpback Rocks Farm, Johnson Farm, and Polly Woods Ordinary, the creation of the first ADA-compliant trail at Abbott Lake, musical programming at the Blue Ridge Music Center, and reconstruction of the waterwheel and flume at picturesque Mabry Mill.

These projects are possible through coordination between four foundation offices on or near the Parkway in Winston-Salem, Asheville, Galax and Roanoke. Our organization does not have an office inside National Park Service Headquarters as incorrectly stated in the column.