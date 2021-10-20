Waters: Mill Mountain students get creative to bring Botetourt history to life

Creating this performance has pushed our cast to critically examine their own place in history — the history we’re making today by performing this piece or writing this op-ed.

What if these events will survive in 25, 50 or 100 years? What footprint will we leave behind on this world and what effect will it have on the future? How many random meetings and choices had to fall perfectly in line to lead to our very existence today? History is all around us, in our past and in our future.

In this unconventional performance created by Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory students, they will shatter the fourth wall, moving audiences through the museum’s exhibits and casting them as explorers, wedding guests, suffragettes and soldiers.

Told through a series of vignettes with expressive movement, music, and improvised audience participation, “The Botetourt” Project is a unique, interactive experience.

Tickets are $6 for Historical Society members and $8 for non-members.

To make reservations, call Ashley Webb at 982-5465 or email her at curator@vahistorymuseum.org.

We sincerely hope you join us for our shows that take place at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 30 at the joint history museum, and when you do, we hope your encounter with history will lead to as many new discoveries for you as it has for us.

Tiffany Waters is the teaching artist and outreach coordinator for Mill Mountain Theatre in Roanoke.