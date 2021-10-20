Waters: Mill Mountain students get creative to bring Botetourt history to life

The O. Winston Link & History Museum of Western Virginia and Mill Mountain Theatre have collaborated to create an original performance, “The Botetourt Project.” In this 35-five minute interactive experience, audiences will join our cast of Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory students for a performative tour of the museum’s celebratory exhibit, “Botetourt County: 250+1 Years of Delight.”
I’ve never cared for the word “director.” Although I’ve called myself one and have accepted the title from others, it’s never felt like the most accurate description of how I view my role.
Rather than being a ‘director’, I prefer to consider myself a facilitator — a facilitator of creative expression, of a safe environment and of bold choices.
I didn’t direct this show so much as guide it, refine it and care for it. Like a gardener tends to their patch, enabling their natural growth, so I guided this performance and, I hope, inspired my cast’s creativity along the way.
The theatrical process known as “devising” means to create an original performance in which every artist has an equal voice.
As such, it necessitates a certain level of risk. Unlike a traditional rehearsal process, there are no scripts, no directors implementing a vision — there are only collaborators with many different ideas. So, how do we begin?
Devising demands that, to begin, we take a leap of faith allowing ourselves to accept the fear of the unknown, take big risks and make bold choices.
Imagine a container: a piece of Tupperware, a mason jar, a jug. We began by filling our container with ingredients we needed or wanted in our performance.
In first were the stories of “The Corps of Discovery,” the life and work of Mary Johnston, Cinnie Moomaw, William Gibbons, daily life and travel, and the Botetourt Dragoons showcased in the museums’ celebratory exhibit, “Botetourt County: 250+1 Years of Delight.”
Through guided instruction from myself and studying historical research provided by Ashley Webb, museum curator, the cast theatricalized a series of historical events depicting life in 19th century Botetourt County to commemorate its 251st anniversary.
As a joint project shared between the History Museum of Western Virginia and Mill Mountain Theatre, collaboration has been and continues to be the core tenet of our ensemble’s process.
Every collaborator has left their own distinctive footprint in the performance. Their ability to share their ideas and build off each other is extraordinary. They exhibit wild imagination and their freedom of creative expression is inspiring. Their intensity, specificity, and passion are evident in their striking performance.
Creating this performance has pushed our cast to critically examine their own place in history — the history we’re making today by performing this piece or writing this op-ed.
What if these events will survive in 25, 50 or 100 years? What footprint will we leave behind on this world and what effect will it have on the future? How many random meetings and choices had to fall perfectly in line to lead to our very existence today? History is all around us, in our past and in our future.
In this unconventional performance created by Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory students, they will shatter the fourth wall, moving audiences through the museum’s exhibits and casting them as explorers, wedding guests, suffragettes and soldiers.
Told through a series of vignettes with expressive movement, music, and improvised audience participation, “The Botetourt” Project is a unique, interactive experience.
Tiffany Waters is the teaching artist and outreach coordinator for Mill Mountain Theatre in Roanoke.