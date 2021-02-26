Watson: Griffith shows the need for a new leader

In an interest in sharing the “rest of the story” related to his putdowns in Virginia’s response to vaccination, I offer a correction. According a report on NPR last weekend, a highly reliable news source, there is a reason why West Virginia’s record appears so good. It seems that Gov. Jim Justice only set up mega vaccination sites in nine highly populated counties in his state with the expectation that citizens from the rest of his rural state could drive to these locations. That’s a quick strategy to get a large percentage quickly. But only continues to work, if one has transportation, a day off from work to travel, and money to put gas in the car.

I have been very consistent in my following of my congressman’s commentaries and have finally been pushed to put my reaction to them in writing. I ask to what extent are the citizens of the region aware that Rep. Griffith has been using these opinion columns to advance an agenda that is narrowly informed and damaging to a representative democracy?

Despite the fact that Trump lost the election, fair and square, how long will Mr. Griffith push in the other direction?

Not having any evidence that he has learned any lessons related to the democratic process, I believe we need a new congressman to represent us. We need a leader who has the moral fortitude and conviction to stand up for the facts, the truth and for economic and social justice.

Watson spent 48 years in education as early childhood educator, principal, a university professor and director of a non-profit. She lives in Wytheville.