Webb: Dr. Cameron Webb on expanding economic opportunity in VA-05

By Cameron Webb

Webb is the Democratic candidate for the 5th Congressional District.

Editor’s note: On Aug. 30, we published an editorial posting four questions for the candidates for the 5th Congressional District seat and pledged to run responses from the candidate. Democrat Cameron Webb responds here. The offer to Republican Bob Good still stands.

I am writing today to respond to the questions posed by The Roanoke Times to the VA-05 candidates. Thank you to the paper for creating a space for this critical conversation. I hope that this is only the start of a much larger discussion about how we can expand opportunity across our district. Please visit my campaign’s website, drcameronwebb.com, to find out more about me and my views on policy.

Throughout the campaign I’ve heard about the pain caused by the issue of “the two Virginias,” where Southwest and Southside Virginia have been left behind from the economic development that has come to the rest of the state. It is the reality and I pledge to face it head on and fight for our district so that economic and educational opportunities no longer stop at the 64 corridor.

1. What role, if any, do you see yourself playing in building a new economy for Southside Virginia?