Weigard and Sylvester-Johnson: Climate talking points for conservatives

A Letter To Our Conservative Environmentalist Friends:

According to Dr. Katherine Hayhoe, the Texas climatologist and Evangelical Christian, there is only one requirement for membership in the group we call “environmentalists”—one must be a human being. In this same mode, there is only one requirement for membership in the group we call “climate activists”— one must love grandchildren. You don’t even have to have grandchildren. Just the desire for grandchildren to exist, to live, to have a future that equals or surpasses that experienced by past generations of Americans, that is enough. (This is a deeply conservative value.)

For too many years, conservatives have been immune to the urgency of the climate threat. Today the talking point “climate change is fake” has finally evaporated under the weight of documented evidence. Conservatives under the age of 45 want more, not less, engagement with climate solutions. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had a closed Caucus meeting last year in which he opened the door to climate engagement because the topic was becoming a problem for Republicans in the voting booth.