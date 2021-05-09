Weiner, Lee and Lasky: Covid is Time for VA and US Colleges to Use Endowments as the “Rainy Day Funds” They’re Intended to Be

Every year, Harvard has about 6,700 undergraduate students. Harvard ranks #1 for its endowment. According to an article by ThinkAdvisor, Harvard accumulated $41 billion in endowment money in 2020 alone. Despite this, students were still charged the full tuition of $49,653 at the beginning of their 2020-2021 semester, which was all virtual.

Students already carry large amounts of stress, often wondering how they are going to pay their full tuition back after graduation. Now, they are learning that they are not garnering the benefits while still being charged full price.

Endowments must be used to help colleges and universities balance dangerous, stressful, and trying times. For students, these are indeed the “rainy days.” Even as the pandemic ends, colleges still owe students the money for what they did not receive. Give a break to the students who will soon lead us into the economic future.

Robert Weiner was a spokesman for both the Clinton and Bush presidencies. He was also the spokesman for the House Government Operations Committee.

Rebecca Lee is an Education Policy Analyst at Robert Weiner Associates and Solutions for Change Foundation. She is a Masters in Fine Arts graduate student and writer.

Ben Lasky is a senior policy analyst at Solutions for Change.