Wells: What comes after coal?

This week’s editorial, “What will Democrats who oppose coal tax credits do for Southwest,” poses an important question.
Del. Hudson and Sen. McPike introduced bills this session to end the decades-old tax credits for the coal industry that have failed to maintain or create significant numbers of jobs in Southwest Virginia, as the legislature’s own analysis has shown several times. The credits have been the subject of much debate over the years, but the legislators’ intent in introducing this year’s bills was fiscal responsibility — removing tax programs that are ineffective for the commonwealth.
It’s undeniable that coal is no longer the economic engine it once was, and we can no longer rely on the industry, or the tax incentives tied to it, the way we once did. The commonwealth must start investing in our region’s future economic success by supporting growing sectors such as clean energy, technology and agriculture, as well as reclamation of coal-mined sites.
Appalachian Voices is pleased to be working with the patrons to include in their legislation a new stakeholder process to inform the General Assembly’s next steps on reinvesting in the coalfield region’s economy and infrastructure. This is a crucial initial answer to the question raised, but it won’t be the only step taken. Del. Hudson and Sen. McPike are committed to continue working with the region to develop a plan for how the state can support far Southwest Virginia through the inevitable economic transition.
We envision these efforts will lead to recommendations for how the commonwealth can revitalize our downtowns, improve decaying infrastructure, clean up abandoned mine lands, promote clean energy jobs, provide clean water, and support education, entrepreneurship and small businesses. We envision this will be one of many stakeholder engagement opportunities as more communities face the decline of the fossil fuel industry across Virginia.
We look forward to working with Del. Hudson, Sen. McPike and our friends and neighbors in Southwest Virginia on this plan for a just transition.
Wells is Regional Director of Community and Economic Development with Appalachian Voices, and is located in Norton.