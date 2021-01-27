Wells: What comes after coal?

This week’s editorial, “What will Democrats who oppose coal tax credits do for Southwest,” poses an important question.

Del. Hudson and Sen. McPike introduced bills this session to end the decades-old tax credits for the coal industry that have failed to maintain or create significant numbers of jobs in Southwest Virginia, as the legislature’s own analysis has shown several times. The credits have been the subject of much debate over the years, but the legislators’ intent in introducing this year’s bills was fiscal responsibility — removing tax programs that are ineffective for the commonwealth.

It’s undeniable that coal is no longer the economic engine it once was, and we can no longer rely on the industry, or the tax incentives tied to it, the way we once did. The commonwealth must start investing in our region’s future economic success by supporting growing sectors such as clean energy, technology and agriculture, as well as reclamation of coal-mined sites.