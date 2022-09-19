White: New parole board grants fewest releases ever

As someone who has been incarcerated for over 40 years, I was dismayed to learn that in the first two weeks Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s first parole board was in place it denied all 177 parole requests it considered, according to the Richmond-Times Dispatch. After the Democrats rejected all of these board appointments except that of the chairman, Chadwick Dotson, new parole board members were appointed on April 6 by the Governor. These new appointees will be serving as an interim parole board until the General Assembly considers appointments during the 2023 regular session.

This group of new members, although not yet confirmed by the General Assembly, has been deciding the fate of all parole eligible offenders reviewed by parole examiners. I note that its chairman is a retired circuit court judge and a former top prosecutor for Wise County and the city of Norton, and all of the new appointees have backgrounds in prosecution and law enforcement, as follows:

Samuel L. Boone Jr., vice chairman, is a recruiter and master trooper for the Virginia State Police.

Steven Buck has served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Richmond and Henrico as well as a deputy commonwealth’s attorney in Albermarle, where he worked closely with law enforcement officers and crime victims to prosecute criminal offenses.

Michelle Dermyer is the widow of Virginia State Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer who was killed in the line of duty on March 31, 2016. Upon Trooper Dermyer’s death Michelle became a fierce advocate and supporter for law enforcement, specifically legislation that impacts survivors and their families, using her voice and advocacy to pass policies and legislation that extends survivor benefits and sentencing guidelines for those convicted of capital murder of law enforcement officers.

Toby Vick is an experienced litigator with an extensive resume as a prosecutor but has also served as a defense attorney.

Under this board, the rate of parole grants has dropped to the absolute lowest since January 1995. According to the Board’s website there have been only 43 combined parole grants from January through July 2022, out of over 800 parole review considerations during this time. This raises questions of concern by parole eligible offenders and their families as to how these numbers of continuous parole denials are acceptable in a state that has a recidivism rate of only 22.6%, among the top ten percentile of states with the lowest recidivism.

Parole eligible offenders currently make up fewer than ten percent of the entire prison population housed in the Virginia Department of Corrections, around 1,900 in number, mostly individuals who were incarcerated prior to the abolishment of parole in Virginia in January of 1995. They have all served 25 to 40 plus years, and many have exceptional prison records and are capable of transitioning back into society as productive law-abiding citizens — as determined in part by VDOC’s own risk assessment scores showing that their release is compatible with public safety and that they will pose virtually no risk to the community. Some also have medical conditions that are also a factor in their release.

In spite of this, in the past seven months hundreds of parole eligible offenders who have proven themselves rehabilitated (“corrected” by a Department of Corrections) have been denied parole.

I was incarcerated at the age of 22 and am now 63 and eligible for both discretionary and geriatric parole. I have demonstrated remorse and victim empathy and have taken full responsibility for my past actions. My positive academic and vocational accomplishments include earning a college bachelor’s degree, completing all correctional treatment programs, demonstrating proactive rehabilitation participation, maintaining a positive community support network, having a low risk assessment if released to the community, being infraction free throughout the duration of incarceration, having a supportive and stable home release plan, and having a reentry vocational training plan established pending release.

Yet I have been denied parole 21 times in the past 25 years of being eligible, and I have served over 40 years of a multiple life sentence in spite of being a first-time offender with an exceptionally good record of prison citizenship.

My question to Chairman Dotson and the interim Parole Board is simply, “What standards of suitability for parole are not being applied in the consideration of my case, and many others like me, as compared to the 43 who have been granted parole? What must we do to qualify to be released on parole in the commonwealth other than growing older, doing more time or being diagnosed with a serious medical condition?”