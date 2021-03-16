White: Nobody is disposable

Among those most impacted by the environment created by COVID-19 are individuals struggling with addiction.
Trust me. I’ve been there.
Individuals desiring to conquer the beast of addiction benefit most from that which the pandemic environment deprives them — an engaged community and meaningful constructive interaction.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, parts of Virginia had been suffering from an overdose pandemic, much like the rest of America. Nationwide data is sparse on the correlation between COVID-19and its related societal effects on overdose deaths. However, there is ample anecdotal support for the proposition that the COVID-19 environment has exacerbated what was already a challenge to a number of Virginians.
Early data suggests that COVID-19 has led to an increase in substance use and abuse, and an increase in overdoses. This does not only impact the addict; it also impacts families, friends, neighbors, co-workers – what I like to call the“civic congregation.”
Nora D. Volkow, M.D., Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), has observed that “consequences of the pandemic, including stress, grief, isolation and economic insecurity, can have a detrimental impact on mental health and can increase reliance on substance use, drive progression to addiction, and increase the likelihood of overdose.”
As America in general — and Virginia in particular — focuses on production, distribution, and delivery of vaccines, we must also focus on the impact of the COVID pandemic on other members of the civic congregation.
To be sure, it is heartbreaking when anyone suffers and dies from the actual COVID virus. In considering those impacted by addiction, it is also important for Virginians to recognize that nobody is disposable by virtue of the environment created by COVID.
When I began my journey away from alcoholism, one of the most important facets of my recovery was the community that comprised my limited universe.
In my case, my sobriety began within the home. But, recovery included a congregation of worship and hearkened upon my faith.
It also included a civic congregation including my family, colleagues, neighbors and true friends. As we contemplate what Virginia will look like on the other side of COVID, we cannot accept a dynamic that marginalizes addicts.
We must bear in mind those who have been lost to the virus. We must be mindful of the bereaved. But, we must also strengthen our resolve that nobody is disposable.
And, those who suffer from the parallel opioid pandemic and other addictions should have a civic congregation that ensures that everyone is in the fold.
White is a Republican candidate for Attorney General in Virginia. He is a former Supreme Court Clerk to Justice Samuel Alito and the former Chairman of the board of the Fairfax County Public Schools Education Foundation.