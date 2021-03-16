White: Nobody is disposable

As America in general — and Virginia in particular — focuses on production, distribution, and delivery of vaccines, we must also focus on the impact of the COVID pandemic on other members of the civic congregation.

To be sure, it is heartbreaking when anyone suffers and dies from the actual COVID virus. In considering those impacted by addiction, it is also important for Virginians to recognize that nobody is disposable by virtue of the environment created by COVID.

When I began my journey away from alcoholism, one of the most important facets of my recovery was the community that comprised my limited universe.

In my case, my sobriety began within the home. But, recovery included a congregation of worship and hearkened upon my faith.

It also included a civic congregation including my family, colleagues, neighbors and true friends. As we contemplate what Virginia will look like on the other side of COVID, we cannot accept a dynamic that marginalizes addicts.

We must bear in mind those who have been lost to the virus. We must be mindful of the bereaved. But, we must also strengthen our resolve that nobody is disposable.

And, those who suffer from the parallel opioid pandemic and other addictions should have a civic congregation that ensures that everyone is in the fold.

White is a Republican candidate for Attorney General in Virginia. He is a former Supreme Court Clerk to Justice Samuel Alito and the former Chairman of the board of the Fairfax County Public Schools Education Foundation.