Who should replace Lee at U.S. Capitol?

Virginia is in the process of switching out its statue of Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Capitol but has not yet decided which historical figure should replace him. One of the names suggested is that of Roger Arliner Young. Despite the first name, Young was a woman -- the first Black woman to earn a doctorate in zoology. She was born in Clifton Forge and went on to do research work at the future Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and teach at Howard University and other colleges. Our editorial today looks at Young's career, and its tragic end.