WIley: A symphony for everyone

It is a privilege serving the community as music director and conductor of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra. Spring is in full bloom, and our musicians and I are grateful to see people returning safely to our concerts.

We celebrate my 25th anniversary season as Music Director of the RSO with a big concert May 7 at the Berglund Center. This event features Grammy-winning cellist Zuill Bailey and our world-class concertmaster Akemi Takayama, plus much more.

Our audience will hear one of the most important works written in America: Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World.” That familiar title given by its Bohemian composer is fitting: it is a musical postcard from the New World — when Dvorak came to the United States in the 1890s.

Dvorak envisioned American music as a melting pot, featuring a remarkable variety of influences and culture. So his symphony “From the New World” includes references, for example, to African-American spirituals, and to Native American culture and dance.

As with the remarkable experiment that is our democratic republic, it requires much fortitude to keep a symphony strong and in service of its diverse citizenry. That cultural breadth embodies our mission at the RSO: we believe great music is for everyone.

To serve our communities, we have many diverse programs and series. Some will connect to the RSO through our classical and choral programs or our nationally award winning educational collaborations with schools and our youth. Some will connect to us with Pops, like our symphonic tribute to the Eagles band in mid-June.

Others may arrive at Elmwood Park pushing a stroller or riding a bike on the day of our free “Music Under the Stars” concert. Additional opportunities abound with one-hour “Destination” concerts, recordings and radio broadcasts, and much more. Our Holiday Pops has grown into the single largest holiday concert in the commonwealth. We strive to keep our programs affordable, accessible, and fun for a diverse set of musical interests.

We value the trust that the community places in our amazing team of professional musicians, staff, board, and supporters. Our region has so much to offer, so please continue to support all of our local arts and artists and attend live performances whenever possible.

I am proud to have served and to continue to serve for the past quarter century and beyond, as only the fourth RSO music director in its 69-year history. I invite you to join the celebration on May 7, as we celebrate a symphony that is making a difference — a symphony for everyone.

Wiley, music director of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and of Orchestra Long Island in New York, has performed as conductor, composer and pianist with top orchestras throughout the world. He has been the recipient Roanoke’s 2015 Citizen of the Year Award, the Aspen Conducting Prize, the Perry F. Kendig Award and more. For more about the 25th anniversary concert, call 343-9127 or visit https://rso.com/event/from-the-new-world/