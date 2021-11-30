Wilhelm: A call to support the proposed Roanoke ordinance banning camping on downtown sidewalks

My previous Letters to the Editor have been about positive events and news regarding the Virginia’s Blue Ridge travel and tourism industry. The most recent was about Ironman being hosted by the Roanoke region. We requested help from our citizens in obtaining permission to use the Blue Ridge Parkway for the cycling portion of the Ironman triathlon. You all responded, and we received permission to use the Parkway and had a very memorable Ironman.
Today, I am requesting your help with an issue far more serious that could involve the survival of downtown Roanoke as we know it. We are faced with serious issues concerning the use of our downtown sidewalks as an area to set up tents and to camp out. The use of our sidewalks for camping is damaging the ability of our downtown businesses to succeed. It is also presenting a serious obstacle to showing our visitors what a great downtown many people have worked hard to achieve.
For more than 40 years, I have served on many of our civic boards, most of which have been service-oriented boards. The entire region has worked hard to provide opportunities for all who want to advance their position in life.
Unfortunately, there are a few people who are spreading misinformation that these individuals should have the right to camp on our sidewalks. They also want you to believe that assistance for these individuals is not available. This simply is not true!
There are ample beds available and other services for anyone who wants the assistance. The truth is that many, not all, of the people camping on our streets do not want to be helped. They would have to give up their use of alcohol and/or drugs. This simply is not going to happen!
Roanoke and the Virginia’s Blue Ridge region has become very popular destination for our great outdoor amenities and our vibrant downtown. It has taken considerable hard work and commitment from our business community to make our downtown a “hip and cool” place for residents as well as thousands of visitors.
Many have invested their future and economic well-being to establish businesses in downtown. More than three thousand citizens have decided to make their home in downtown, which also supports downtown’s small businesses. In a meeting held last week, many of these business owners expressed great concern as to whether they would be able to continue if this situation is not corrected.
To provide you with some real negative effects of this situation, I will give some of the areas that are at risk. If the pandemic had not hit this area, the Virginia’s Blue Ridge region with downtown Roanoke at its heart would have already seen over $1 billion in direct tourist spending this year. That is up from $650 million in 2011. Why is this important? The taxes collected from meals and hotel stays are used to fund a good portion of the budget of Roanoke City Public Schools. Without this revenue our school children would suffer greatly. It would also cost many workers in the hospitality industry their jobs. These are very real, serious, negative impacts of not passing this ordinance!
Please let your council members know that you support passing this ordinance and that you support this great city of ours! You can send them an email by going on the council website.
Roanoke businessman Lee Wilhelm is chairman of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge and also serves on the boards of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the vestry of St. John’s Episcopal Church and the Roanoke City Schools Education Foundation, and has served on many other regional and state boards. In 2010, Lee was named Citizen of the Year by the Mayor and Roanoke City Council.