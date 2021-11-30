Wilhelm: A call to support the proposed Roanoke ordinance banning camping on downtown sidewalks

There are ample beds available and other services for anyone who wants the assistance. The truth is that many, not all, of the people camping on our streets do not want to be helped. They would have to give up their use of alcohol and/or drugs. This simply is not going to happen!

Roanoke and the Virginia’s Blue Ridge region has become very popular destination for our great outdoor amenities and our vibrant downtown. It has taken considerable hard work and commitment from our business community to make our downtown a “hip and cool” place for residents as well as thousands of visitors.

Many have invested their future and economic well-being to establish businesses in downtown. More than three thousand citizens have decided to make their home in downtown, which also supports downtown’s small businesses. In a meeting held last week, many of these business owners expressed great concern as to whether they would be able to continue if this situation is not corrected.