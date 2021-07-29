Will: Academia's hostility to intellectual diversity suffers a courtroom setback

When the district court judge (a President Barack Obama appointee) who had dealt with the BLinC case ruled in the InterVarsity case, her exasperation was obvious: “The court would never have expected the university to respond to that order [for equal treatment of RSOs] by homing in on religious groups’ compliance with the policy while at the same time carving out explicit exemptions for other groups. But here we are.”

In ruling for InterVarsity, the 8th Circuit said that when the district court extended qualified immunity to the university representatives regarding BLinC, that court did not have the benefit of the 8th Circuit’s later ruling in BLinC, where the appeals court reversed the circuit court to hold that “the law was clearly established” that universities cannot use “nondiscrimination policy” as an excuse for “viewpoint discrimination against RSOs.”

The university’s contempt for the district court’s order in the BLinC case indicates that the university officials felt their political high-mindedness entitled them to disregard the law to enforce conformity to progressive opinions that hardly need such buttressing on today’s intellectually monochrome campuses. The 8th Circuit concluded: