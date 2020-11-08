Will: An outcome the nation needed to avoid

Americans, said novelist William Dean Howells, like “a tragedy with a happy ending.” Tragedy has happened — the pandemic, and four years of the nation’s life that the locusts of curdled politics have eaten. A somewhat happy ending is imaginable if, as seems likely while this is written, amateur hour has ended.

Of the six persons for whom the presidency was their first non-judicial elective office, two (William Howard Taft and Herbert Hoover) had been cabinet members and three (Zachary Taylor, Ulysses S. Grant and Dwight D. Eisenhower) had been generals. Only the 45th president had no record of public service. Joe Biden’s fourth year of the presidential term that he seems, as this was written, to have won will be his 50th year in elective office.

Much depends on the 46th president’s political experience having prepared him to speak as the 16th president did almost 160 years ago, when he urged “my dissatisfied fellow countrymen” to “think calmly and well.” The mystic chords of memory are difficult to hear just now in a nation that dangerously neglects the cultivation of the shared memories of its turbulent but honorable history.

After the fiercely fought 1800 presidential election — the world’s first election resulting in a peaceful transfer of power — Thomas Jefferson said in his inaugural address, “Let us restore to social intercourse that harmony and affection without which liberty and even life itself are but dreary things.” On April 14, 1865, hours before going to Ford’s Theater, Abraham Lincoln wrote a letter saying he hoped to create “a Union of hearts and minds as well as of States.” Such aspirations recur in this intermittently raucous country. So does harmony, more or less.

Will is a columnist for The Washington Post Writers Group.