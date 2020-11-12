Will: Biden and McConnell: Custodians of the Senate

Trivialized filibusters — effectively, a 60-vote requirement for too many things — have fueled the clamor for something neither Biden nor McConnell desires: abolition of the filibuster, which would make the Senate even less deliberative and more acrimonious. But rather than repealing Mansfield’s mistake, it would be wholesome if McConnell and Biden could have recourse, as seasoned professionals do, to implicit understandings.

It could be transformative if they could tacitly agree that post-1970 filibustering has become injurious. If McConnell could get Biden to join him in encouraging all senators to rethink recent norms governing filibustering. And if McConnell could convince Biden to make his administration’s first significant proposal something — say, infrastructure — that has low ideological salience, involves splitable differences, and includes something for everyone. This could nourish a revival of neglected senatorial norms and political mores that have atrophied during recent decades, which could turn down the political thermostat, and wean Washington from its addiction to the gesture-politics of virtue-signaling to inflame the parties’ most fervid members.

McConnell’s skills and tenacity have made him the most important Republican since Ronald Reagan. He is securely in the pantheon of congressional, and national, history, partly because, unlike many senators — most conspicuously, Henry Clay, who McConnell has surpassed as the most illustrious Kentuckian — McConnell has never had presidential aspirations. Perhaps those were precluded because of his (this from National Review) “owlish, tight-lipped public demeanor reminiscent of George Will.” Whatever. His seventh term — only six of 1,984 senators have completed 42 years — will be his apogee if he applies his professionalism to the task of making the institution he reveres function civilly as a counterbalance to the power center 16 blocks away.

Will is a columnist for The Washington Post Writers Group.