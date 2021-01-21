Will: Biden's message for the dissatisfied

He rejected pleas that he pursue broad swaths of his domestic agenda by aggressive use of what presidents of both parties have wielded beyond constitutional propriety — executive orders. There might soon be many of those issued to undo some Trump measures: Policies that impatient, careless presidents implement by decrees are written on water. But there will not be the blizzard of executive fiats that progressives desire.

“There’s some things that I’m going to be able to do by executive order,” Biden said, “and I’m not going to hesitate to do it, but ... I am not going to violate the Constitution. Executive authority that my progressive friends talk about” — e.g., banning assault weapons — “is way beyond the bounds.” Fifteen days later, resisting pressure to unilaterally erase billions of dollars of student debt, he said, “I’ve spent most of my career arguing against the imperial presidency.”

Progressives yearning for New Deal 2.0 will notice that Biden did not speak as Franklin Roosevelt did in his first inaugural address about perhaps seeking “broad Executive power” as great as he would need “if we were in fact invaded by a foreign foe.” Biden’s grown-up respect for institutional proprieties might be infectious, encouraging temperateness among his dissatisfied countrymen, 74 million of whom voted for four more years of infantilism.