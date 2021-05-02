Will: Earmarks are the grease that lubricates congressional gears

The kerfuffle about earmarks has supposedly been about controlling spending, concerning which it will have no noticeable effect. Rep. Tom Cole, an Oklahoma Republican who supports earmarks, notes that at its peak in the first decade of this century, the practice involved 1.3% of federal spending. He says that restoring earmarks is a “carve out” that will not increase spending because earmarks do not raise the cap on discretionary spending, which is only about 30% of the budget.

Cole, who studied at the University of London, and who has a Yale master’s degree and a PhD in British history from the University of Oklahoma, also has had the education that comes from 10 terms in the House. There he has seen how earmarks facilitate the lawmaking process.

Legislative bargaining is additive: If you support my projects A and B, I will support your projects C and D. You might regret that this is a permanent driver of government growth, but you might as well regret the law of gravity.

Furthermore, Cole says that earmarks embedded in important legislation can give members parochial incentives to cast difficult votes for measures that are in the national interest.