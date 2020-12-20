Will: Farewell to one of the vital few

WASHINGTON — In his recent farewell address to the Senate, Lamar Alexander recalled another Tennessee Republican’s maiden speech there in 1967. Howard Baker spoke too long, and the Republicans’ Senate leader, Everett Dirksen of Illinois, who was Baker’s father-in-law, congratulated him, but added: “Howard, occasionally you might enjoy the luxury of an unexpressed thought.”

Fortunately, Alexander, 80, has punctuated his 18 Senate years with some pungent thoughts about the place. Their essence is that it needs not better rules but better behavior: There is “less accommodation, respect and restraint” than when he arrived after serving as governor, president of the University of Tennessee and U.S. education secretary.

“It doesn’t take a genius,” he says, “to figure how to gum up the works in a body of 100, which works mostly by unanimous consent.” Soon Joe Biden will have about 1,200 nominees subject to the Senate’s advice and consent. If Republicans use the rules as obstructively as Democrats recently have done, the process will coagulate, permitting only half a dozen confirmations a week. This will make governance difficult while a pandemic spreads death and economic distress. And Senate paralysis will spread the virus of cynicism about national elections settling nothing.