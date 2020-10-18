Will: Meanwhile, in the rest of the world

WASHINGTON — The president and his likely successor are campaigning almost exclusively about domestic matters, including the scarcity of domestic tranquility. Although voters usually wish that foreign policy would not intrude upon their attention, they should notice that the president who will be inaugurated in three months will confront an increasingly disorderly world.

Vladimir Putin has annexed a portion (Crimea) of Europe’s geographically largest nation, Ukraine, and continues to subvert the remainder of it. It once was said that czarist Russia was “absolutism tempered by assassination.” Putin almost certainly continues using murder, or attempted murder, as an instrument of governance: He or his henchmen poisoned his foremost domestic critic, Alexei Navalny, who survived. This has not resulted, and might not result, in serious consequences, such as Germany’s canceling the almost-completed $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is supposed to deliver Russian gas to Western Europe. In a world awash with cheap energy, the pipeline’s primary purpose is to increase European dependence on Russia and to deprive Ukraine of transit fees it collects from an existing pipeline. A sense of impunity might tempt Putin to wage — on behalf of ethnic Russians in one or more of the three Baltic states, all NATO members — the sort of “hybrid warfare” waged against Ukraine. This might unravel NATO by revealing a reluctance to act on its guarantee of collective security.