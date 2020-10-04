Will: Overstretched Leviathan and the pandemic

By George F. Will

WASHINGTON — In August 1939, Albert Einstein wrote to President Franklin Roosevelt, warning that “a nuclear chain reaction in a large mass of uranium” probably could make possible “extremely powerful bombs of a new type” in “the immediate future.” When the government then asked some leading physicists what they needed, they requested $6,000 worth of graphite. By 1944, investment in the Manhattan Project equaled investment in the prewar automobile industry. This was the swiftness of a serious government when facing danger.

In 1947, two days before Christmas, scientists at Bell Laboratories revealed the first working transistor. By 2018, there were 15 quintillion — 15,000,000,000,000,000,000 — transistors at work worldwide, more than all the leaves on all the world’s trees. This is from Simon Winchester’s “The Perfectionists: How Precision Engineers Created the Modern World,” as is this: “In 2015, the four major chip-making firms were making 14 trillion transistors every single second.” This is the speed of modern change.