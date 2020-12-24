Will: Pat Toomey and the Fed's mission creep

First, they could bail out Democratic-run states and municipalities that, long before the pandemic, were fiscal wrecks, largely because their alliances with government-employee unions have produced crushing pension and other obligations. Second, Democrats envisioned the Fed as an open-ended and almost unlimited source of money to achieve public-sector and private-sector goals they could not achieve through Congress. Democrats were practicing Emanuelism. (Rahm Emanuel: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” Because it is an “opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”)

So, the House passed a bill commanding the Fed to make essentially interest-free loans (10 years at 0.25% interest) to municipalities without their having to demonstrate an inability to get credit elsewhere. As Toomey says, the Fed would not be, as intended in March, the “lender of last resort” but would be the lender of first resort, forever. This, even though the fiscal crisis ended many months ago.