Will: Republicans: Are you tired of winning yet?

The world’s oldest constitutional democracy, the United States, is floundering at the elementary task of managing the mechanics of voting — printing, distributing and counting ballots — in a presidential election the date of which has been known, or at least knowable, for 175 years, since Congress in 1845 first designated Election Day as the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. The world’s oldest political party, the Democratic Party, is having difficulty sounding sincere and unconflicted in affirming the world’s oldest political desire, which is for security from violence, particularly that of mobs. The other party that has framed the nation’s two-party competition since 1856 has been reduced to hoping that this presidential election will be the third in six elections that the Republican nominee wins while losing, as President Donald Trump certainly will, the popular vote. (In the last seven presidential elections, 1992-2016, the Republican candidates’ largest share of the popular vote was 50.7% in 2004.) And the best election outcome that can reasonably be expected will show that about 4 in 10 voters have watched almost 46 months of this president’s allotted 48, and want 48 more.