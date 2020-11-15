Will: Seattle is due for a costly lesson

The injuries claimed by the plaintiffs include unconstitutional takings. The Fifth Amendment says private property shall not be taken “for public use, without just compensation.” The city, by enabling CHOP, deprived plaintiffs of protected property interests. The Washington Court of Appeals has held that “temporary takings are subject to the same categorical treatment as permanent takings where a regulation denies all use of the property.”

Furthermore, the 14th Amendment says no state shall “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” The absence of law was a CHOP aspiration, one facilitated by the city providing CHOP with beds, medical equipment and barriers to seal off streets from public access.

While a government’s failure to protect an individual from private violence does not constitute a violation of the due process guarantee, there is an exception when a local government acts to restrict the individual’s freedom to act on his own behalf. Or when there is a “state-created danger” — when a local government acts with “deliberate indifference” to a “known or obvious danger.”

The mills of justice grind slowly, so this litigation will live a lot longer than CHOP did. If the suit results, properly, in financial restitution for CHOP’s victims and financial pain for Seattle taxpayers, CHOP will have been, on balance, a net public benefit. Beyond demonstrating to Seattle voters the cost of electing childish people like Mayor Durkan and kindred spirits on the city council, the suit can warn progressive governments from coast to coast that there is a price to be paid for pandering to the carriers of fashionable passions.

