Will: Student loan forgiveness is a gift to the well-off

As the government continues to lend more than $100 billion each year to students (about 40 percent to graduate students), loan defaults, plus what are, effectively, debt-forgiveness programs for low-income borrowers, mean that, the Wall Street Journal reports, the government stands to lose $435 billion from existing loans. This is almost as much as the $535 billion that private lenders lost on subprime mortgages in the 2008 financial crisis.

An American Enterprise Institute study shows that after aggregating all forms of student aid, the tuition that low- and middle-income students pay at public universities averages less than $2,500 a year—just slightly more than 25 years ago. As student aid has increased, universities have increased tuition to capture much of the aid: A Federal Reserve Bank of New York study says tuition increases 60 cents for each student aid dollar.

College tuition inflation is more than triple the rise of the consumer price index. But because college, although nominally expensive, is, given myriad student subsidies, actually inexpensive, the nation is overproducing college graduates. A 2018 study found that 43 percent of graduates’ first jobs do not require college degrees, and two-thirds of graduates are in such jobs five years later.

Warren, who seems to have learned economics from Rumpelstiltskin (Let’s spin straw into gold!), says student debt forgiveness would be the “single biggest stimulus we could add to the economy.” Jason Furman, who teaches economics at Harvard and was chair of President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, thinks the stimulative effect would be negligible. Because most of the debt is held by people ascending the ladder of social mobility, one Warren-Schumer result would be affluent people increasing their savings. This “Brahmin bailout” might be discordant with progressive theories, but not with progressive practices.

Will is a columnist for The Washington Post Writers Group.