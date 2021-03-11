Will: The Capitol fence and other affronts

A tiny portion of the 330 million people in this country are stark raving mad, and their madness is reciprocated by those in charge of the national capital’s security. The security providers’ prescription for a better America is the same as every government agency’s prescription: Spend more on what we do. Given that the government cannot say “Enough already!” regarding sugar import quotas, electric-car credits or pandemic/stimulus trillions, it will never say there can be too much spending on “security.”

Is it, however, too much to ask that someone in power say aloud what everyone knows—that pursuit of the last possible increment of safety produces disproportionate measures that are embarrassing, or worse? Ron Suskind’s 2006 book “The One Percent Doctrine” reported that soon after 9/11, Vice President Dick Cheney said (this is Suskind’s paraphrasing), “If there was even a one percent chance of terrorists getting a weapon of mass destruction . . . the United States must now act as if it were a certainty.” So, it was on to Baghdad, spurred by intelligence reports as accurate as those about March 4.