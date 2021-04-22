Will: The D.C. statehood pretense

The Constitution’s Framers mandated creation of a seat of the federal government “not exceeding ten miles square” over which Congress would “exercise exclusive legislation.” This was done with 63 square miles from Maryland and 37 square miles from Virginia, which got its land back in 1847. In 1961, ratification of the 23rd Amendment — the impediment — gave District residents the right to dispose presidential electoral votes no more numerous than those of “the least populous state.”

Historian John Steele Gordon,writing in City Journal, notes that in 1978 Congress sent to the states for ratification a constitutional amendment that would have treated the District as a state in federal elections, meaning it would have two senators and at least one House member. The amendment fell 22 states short of the 38 required for ratification.

A 2019 Gallup poll showed a national majority opposed to D.C. statehood. Many more than 13 states will probably always oppose D.C. statehood — for partisan reasons, or because they think D.C. as a state is facially implausible, or because they oppose the dilution of their senators’ powers (by becoming two of 102 rather than of 100). So, congressional Democrats now propose legislatively reducing D.C. to a tiny enclave around the National Mall, and declaring the rest of the District a state.