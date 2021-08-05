Will: The eviction moratorium exacerbated America's institutional disarray

The most recent of the federal courts that have ruled the eviction ban illegal unanimously held that “other measures” must be something the moratorium is not — measures “similar to” those enumerated in the same sentence.

The court, anticipating the Supreme Court, said that Congress must enact “exceedingly clear language” if it wants to dramatically enlarge the government’s power over private property.

The court said that under the CDC’s interpretation of its power, it “can do anything it can conceive of to prevent the spread of disease,” even shuttering “entire industries,” exercising “near-dictatorial power for the duration of the pandemic.” Or without a pandemic: seasonal flus kill thousands annually.

So, the CDC evidently thinks that it can do what the president clearly cannot ever do: order national masking.

And if Congress has empowered the CDC to suspend any activity involving mobility that might spread an infection, then there is no limit to Congress’ power to delegate to administrative entities essentially legislative power.

Absent that doctrine, Congress would have a permanent incentive to leave difficult choices to unelected portions of the administrative state.