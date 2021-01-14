Will: The most ludicrous senator

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled 117th Congress will benefit from what freshman Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., did at the end of the 116th. It and Hawley will soon recede into the mists of memory, but this should be remembered: Before Hawley immolated his brief political career (see the photo of his clenched-fist salute of solidarity as he walked past the mob that was about to sack the Capitol), he seemed certain to be a presidential candidate in 2024. Which probably explains his performance during the December auction in the Senate.

In late December, President Donald Trump, who was thinking that Hawley and kindred congressional spirits could deliver to him a second term, decided that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., were right to demand that pandemic relief-cum-stimulus legislation should feature $2,000 checks showered evenhandedly on those in need and on scores of millions who are not. Three senatorial mini-Trumps — Lindsey O. Graham, R-S.C.; Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; and Hawley — promptly joined the Pelosi-Schumer-Trump Axis of Generosity.