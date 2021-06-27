Wilson: Despite McAuliffe’s big win, Dems need changes to future primaries to ensure unity

Terry McAuliffe’s resounding victory in the Virginia Democratic gubernatorial primary masks a potential painful reality for the state’s Democrats: During this primary process, the Virginia Democratic Party has missed a significant opportunity to build towards its future.
Throughout the primary, newer, younger candidates who may well represent the next generation of liberal leadership in the Commonwealth, fought with sharp elbows to criticize McAuliffe’s record and highlight contrasts between themselves.
Despite McAuliffe’s strong performance in the primary — winning all 133 of the state’s counties and cities — these bitter disputes could make it more difficult for him to unite the nearly 40% of primary voters who preferred another candidate.
In a role reversal that will shock longtime observers of Virginia politics, the Republican Party of Virginia is as united as it ever has been since Bob McDonnell’s victory in 2009.
This solidarity is due in no small part to ranked choice voting (RCV), the method the GOP chose to nominate its candidates during an unassembled statewide convention.
Instead of a no holds barred slugfest, the Republican candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general had to court supporters of opposing campaigns in order to secure second, third, and fourth choice votes during the instant runoff process.
Former House Speaker Kirk Cox most notably released a video asking to be a second choice and went out of his way to say kind things about his opponents. In an op-ed the week before the nomination, Cox shared superlatives for each of the other Republican candidates, noting their best qualities and accomplishments.
Meanwhile, at the Democratic gubernatorial debate earlier this month, the younger generation of candidates buffeted McAuliffe with attacks. Former Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy said McAuliffe “failed the people of Virginia” and Virginians “deserve better.” She even went so far as to accuse McAuliffe of racial bias, reminding him “not all Black people are felons.”
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax wondered why McAuliffe is running against three Black candidates in the primary, suggesting he is part of the problem by ensuring African Americans are “shut out of opportunities.” State Senator Jennifer McClellan charged McAuliffe with plagiarism, noting his education plan is “remarkably similar” to legislation she has carried in the General Assembly.
Amid this quarreling amongst the Democrats, their hopes for a bitterly divided GOP failed to materialize. As a recent report noted, the Republican nominee for governor, Glenn Youngkin, enjoys a united party, “a luxury other recent nominees did not have.”
If Virginia Democrats also had been able to use ranked choice voting for their nomination, the candidates representing the future of their party would be better positioned to rally around McAuliffe.
The mathematics of a single-choice election is cruel. There can be only one winner, voters can only mark one candidate, and getting ahead means pushing others down.
A ranked choice voting contest, however, would have given the grassroots of the Democratic Party of Virginia a better chance at uniting behind their candidate. Just as we saw how the ultimate nominees engaged with more Republican convention voters, McAuliffe would likely have talked more about the policy priorities of the progressive wing of the party if he had had to compete to be the second or third choice of other candidates’ supporters.
Ranked choice voting offers a much-needed upgrade to our democratic process in Virginia and the U.S. Instead of a single choice, it gives voters a more sophisticated say in the candidates and policies they support. Key coalitions within a party don’t have to choose between their principles and risk playing spoiler. The issues facing us today are more complex and urgent than ever. Voters’ response to them deserves to be more nuanced than the brute force of a first-past-the-post system.
Voters can also have greater confidence in the electoral outcomes from ranked choice voting elections because they illustrate the progression of candidates through subsequent rounds of voting. Instant runoff elections with RCV offer Americans the greatest chance yet at restoring civility to our political discourse. Candidates who don’t negatively attack their opponents are rewarded with additional preferences.
The Republican Party could only use RCV because they ran their own contest, just as Arlington County Democrats have used RCV for their own nomination contests for years. To give that same benefit to more voters, Virginia should establish RCV for all primaries.
It’s time for Virginia to fully embrace the future of democracy with ranked choice voting.
Eric Wilson served as digital director of Republican Ed Gillespie’s campaigns for Virginia governor in 2017 and U.S. Senate in 2014.