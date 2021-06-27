Wilson: Despite McAuliffe’s big win, Dems need changes to future primaries to ensure unity

The mathematics of a single-choice election is cruel. There can be only one winner, voters can only mark one candidate, and getting ahead means pushing others down.

A ranked choice voting contest, however, would have given the grassroots of the Democratic Party of Virginia a better chance at uniting behind their candidate. Just as we saw how the ultimate nominees engaged with more Republican convention voters, McAuliffe would likely have talked more about the policy priorities of the progressive wing of the party if he had had to compete to be the second or third choice of other candidates’ supporters.

Ranked choice voting offers a much-needed upgrade to our democratic process in Virginia and the U.S. Instead of a single choice, it gives voters a more sophisticated say in the candidates and policies they support. Key coalitions within a party don’t have to choose between their principles and risk playing spoiler. The issues facing us today are more complex and urgent than ever. Voters’ response to them deserves to be more nuanced than the brute force of a first-past-the-post system.